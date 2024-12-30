Menu Explore
Germany says Elon Musk 'trying to influence the federal election'

ByHT News Desk
Dec 30, 2024 06:39 PM IST

Elon Musk triggered uproar after backing Germany’s far-right party in a major newspaper.

A German government spokesperson said on Monday that US billionaire Elon Musk, one of the richest people in the world, is trying to influence the European country's elections, which will take place in February.

Elon Musk(Reuters file photo)
Elon Musk(Reuters file photo)

Elon Musk triggered uproar after backing Germany’s far-right party in a major newspaper ahead of key parliamentary elections in the Western European country.

"It is indeed the case that Elon Musk is trying to influence the federal election," the spokesperson said.

Elon Musk was free to express his opinion, the spokesperson said.

"After all, freedom of opinion also covers the greatest nonsense," the official added.

Elon Musk recently announced support to the AfD, a far-right party.

What did Elon Musk say?

The commentary published in German in the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, flagship of the Axel Springer media group, expanded on a post by Musk on social media platform X last week in which he wrote that "only the AfD can save Germany".

"The Alternative for Germany (AfD) is the last spark of hope for this country," Musk wrote in his translated commentary.

He went on to say that the far-right party “can lead the country into a future where economic prosperity, cultural integrity and technological innovation are not just wishes, but reality.”

The Tesla CEO also wrote that his investment in Germany gave him the right to comment on the country's condition.

Also read: Elon Musk backs German right wing outfit, Germany's leaders call it ‘intrusive’

The portrayal of the AfD as right-wing extremist is clearly false, considering that Alice Weidel, the party’s leader, has a same-sex partner from Sri Lanka! Does that sound like Hitler to you? Please!”

Musk’s commentary has led to a debate in German media over the boundaries of free speech.

Elon Musk, who is known for his polarising views on a host of subjects, had openly backed Donald Trump's presidency bid. He also helped the Trump campaign financially.

After Trump's victory, several poll pundits credited Musk for drumming up popular support for the business honcho-turned-politician.

With inputs from Reuters, AFP, AP

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
