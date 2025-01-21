Bill Clinton appears unimpressed with Donald Trump's inaugural address, says ‘I think you can figure…’

Bill and Hilary Clinton were not very impressed with Donald Trump’s inaugural speech, and this was made clear with a short remark. Trump in his speech criticised the previous administration, reiterated that God saved him during the assassination attempt, and promised to usher in a new “golden age” in America. Bill Clinton appears unimpressed with Donald Trump's inaugural address (SHAWN THEW/POOL/Pool via REUTERS, AFP / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU)

On being asked what he thought about the speech, Clinton told CNN, “I think you can figure it out for yourself.”

The former US president’s wife simply smiled at the question and said nothing. During Trump’s speech, Hilary was spotted laughing when he repeated that he would rename the Gulf of Mexico as “the Gulf of America” with a day-one executive order.

The Clintons did not stay for lunch

The Clintons have long been vocal critics of Trump, and had endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race. With the race coming to a close, Hillary told CNN that Trump was “unhinged, more unstable” than when she lost the presidency to him back in 2016.

Former president Clinton considered shortly before Trump won the election what Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Tim Walz and others meant when they said America might not be able to survive another four years of a Trump presidency. “I think you have to look at what the definition of ‘survive’ is,” he said. “You can put me on a breathing tube tonight, but it wouldn’t be surviving like I’m surviving now. And the same thing’s true in politics. I don’t know if we can survive or not – I think it would be a travesty if he became president again.”

When the Clintons arrived for the ceremony at the Capitol on Monday, January 20, they were booed by Trump supporters. The couple said they would not stay back for lunch after Trump’s speech was over. “We have to go,” Bill Clinton said.