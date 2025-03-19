Donald Trump celebrated with breathtaking drone show in Florida, stunning red and blue lights illuminate sky: Watch

Donald Trump was celebrated on Tuesday, March 18, with a massive drone show in Florida. Stunning red and blue lights lit up the sky, displaying an image of the US president, the US map, and the American flag. The show praised Trump as a “historic president" and the “world’s best dealmaker." Donald Trump celebrated with breathtaking drone show in Florida (Bloomberg)

The show also featured the US president doing his YMCA dance. Drones initially displayed the message: “A new golden age for America, A new golden age for peace, A new golden age for hope." Trump was later hailed using phrases like “Historic President, world’s best dealmaker, world’s best peacemaker, liberator of hostages, defender of freedom," and more.

The show even spread a message to promote unity against hatred, antisemitism, and terrorism. It ended with the words: “Thank you, President Trump."

Teen influencer Bo Loudon, who is Barron Trump’s close friend, shared a video of the drone show, writing, “Drones lit up the sky with President Trump dancing in a stunning Florida drone show last night. This is the most beautiful and magnificent drone show I've ever seen.”

‘The combination of technology and patriotism always makes for a great show’

Videos of the show went viral on X, with one user sharing a clip with the caption, “Hands down one of the coolest things I’ve seen. Watch this INSANE drone show put on in Florida last night in appreciation of President Trump”.

Trump supporters hailed the show in the comment section of the above video, with one user saying, “This is so impressive! I bet our President was delighted!” “Wow that was very cool. I love drone shows,” one user wrote, while another remarked, “Wow! That was amazing!”

“It’s a great start. The Trump team deserves so much more!” one user said, while another wrote, “That's incredible!” One user called the show “breathtaking,” while another said, “That’s an impressive display! The combination of technology and patriotism always makes for a great show.”