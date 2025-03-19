Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump celebrated with breathtaking drone show in Florida, stunning red and blue lights illuminate sky: Watch

BySumanti Sen
Mar 19, 2025 11:27 AM IST

The drone show praised Donald Trump as a “historic president" and the “world’s best dealmaker."

Donald Trump was celebrated on Tuesday, March 18, with a massive drone show in Florida. Stunning red and blue lights lit up the sky, displaying an image of the US president, the US map, and the American flag. The show praised Trump as a “historic president" and the “world’s best dealmaker."

Donald Trump celebrated with breathtaking drone show in Florida (Bloomberg)
Donald Trump celebrated with breathtaking drone show in Florida (Bloomberg)

The show also featured the US president doing his YMCA dance. Drones initially displayed the message: “A new golden age for America, A new golden age for peace, A new golden age for hope." Trump was later hailed using phrases like “Historic President, world’s best dealmaker, world’s best peacemaker, liberator of hostages, defender of freedom," and more.

The show even spread a message to promote unity against hatred, antisemitism, and terrorism. It ended with the words: “Thank you, President Trump."

Teen influencer Bo Loudon, who is Barron Trump’s close friend, shared a video of the drone show, writing, “Drones lit up the sky with President Trump dancing in a stunning Florida drone show last night. This is the most beautiful and magnificent drone show I've ever seen.”

‘The combination of technology and patriotism always makes for a great show’

Videos of the show went viral on X, with one user sharing a clip with the caption, “Hands down one of the coolest things I’ve seen. Watch this INSANE drone show put on in Florida last night in appreciation of President Trump”.

Trump supporters hailed the show in the comment section of the above video, with one user saying, “This is so impressive! I bet our President was delighted!” “Wow that was very cool. I love drone shows,” one user wrote, while another remarked, “Wow! That was amazing!”

“It’s a great start. The Trump team deserves so much more!” one user said, while another wrote, “That's incredible!” One user called the show “breathtaking,” while another said, “That’s an impressive display! The combination of technology and patriotism always makes for a great show.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On