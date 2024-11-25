Kai Trump re-enacts grandpa Donald's YMCA dance steps onboard his private jet, ‘Learned these moves from the best’

Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, has shared a video of herself re-enacting the president-elect’s now signature YMCA dance moves onboard his private jet. Donald Trump Jr’s 17-year-old daughter, who has been actively vlogging over the last month, shared a clip of her and her friend channelling her beloved grandfather’s steps on TikTok on Sunday, November 24. Kai Trump and her friend re-enact Donald Trump's YMCA dance moves onboard his private jet (@thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok)

“Learned these moves from the best,” Kai wrote alongside the video, shot on Trump’s Boeing 757 private jet.

Kai was seen mimicking Trump’s golf swing and crowd-pleasing thumb’s up gestures at one point. Her followers showered praises on her, with one uber saying, “No one can do it like your Grandpa! But you’re close”. “Ask grandpa to do a TikTok with you pls,” another follower urged, while one wrote, “Get gramps in on it!”

Kai Trump taking social media by storm

Kai has recently been flooding her social media with photos of grandpa Trump, and has even posted several photos of Elon Musk. In the aftermath of Trump’s presidential victory, Kai posted a family photo featuring the president-elect, his five children, and even Musk. She shared photos to share a glimpse into Trump life with his family after the victory, where he was seen golfing with his grandchildren. Kai also posted a photo of Musk with his 4-year-old son and her, captioning it, “Elon achieving uncle status”.

Kai took social media by storm when she shared a glimpse inside the family’s Mar-a-Lago election night watch party. The vlog, shared on YouTube, showed Kai appreciating her grandpa and hailing him for his victory, saying, “I’m extremely proud of him. I think he deserves it more than anyone in the whole entire world. And he really has worked his butt off every single day for the past, really, eight years.”

“When I grew up I just wanted to be like him, and just fight like him and don’t take any days off and just keep on working, work my butt off just like how he does, and it’s just truly incredible,” she said of Trump.