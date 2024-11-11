Donald Trump golfs with grandkids at Mar-a-Lago, Kai Trump shares pic of ‘uncle’ Elon Musk joining them: See photos

After his historic election win, Donald Trump is spending time on the gold course at Mar-a-Lago, pictures show. Donald Trump Jr’s 17-year-old daughter Kai Trump took to Instagram to share a glimpse into Trump life with his family after the victory. Donald Trump golfs with grandkids at Mar-a-Lago, Kai Trump shares pic of ‘uncle’ Elon Musk joining them (kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram)

"Sundays with Grandpa," Kai captioned a series of photos and videos. One photo is a selfie of Kai with Trump, and there are videos taken on the golf course too. One photo even features Elon Musk with his 4-year-old son and Kai. The child’s name is X, and he was originally named X Æ A-12 when he was born in 2020.

Ten-year-old Chloe Trump was also pictured with her grandfather on the golf course. Trump was seen in one clip watching Kai from a golf cart while ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ by Elton John played in the background.

Kai also separately shared the photo with Elon Musk on X, captioning it, “Elon achieving uncle status”.

‘So glad he’s able to go back to the golf course and celebrate with you’

The comment section of the Instagram post was filled with praises for Trump and his family. “Love everything about these photos. God bless the Trump family 🇺🇸,” one user commented. “Enjoy your time with your grandpa. Starting January 20th his schedule is going to be jammed packed undoing what was done the last four years,” one user told Kai, while another wrote, “so glad he’s able to go back to the golf course and celebrate with you.” “So happy that he finally can spend time with his grandkids and pals. Everyone deserves to have relaxation,” another said.

“We love your Grandpa & the whole fam! Love Elon too & his cute kid! 45-47 🇺🇸,” one user wrote, while another said, “Our real life superheroes are out saving the world already. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸and they still have time for family. Absolutely amazing. #godblesstheusa”. One wrote, “God bless you your family and God bless you protect Donald Trump!”