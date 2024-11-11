Donald Trump says Dems made a ‘big mistake’ by involving 2 ‘losers’ in their campaign, ‘It is always a bad idea to…’

Donald Trump has said that the Democrats made a mistake by getting Liz Cheney and her father involved in their campaign. In a Truth social post, the president-elect said bringing “losers” into a political campaign is not a good idea. Donald Trump says Dems made a ‘big mistake’ by involving 2 ‘losers’ in their campaign (REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Trump wrote, “The Democrats made a BIG mistake in getting Crazy Liz Chaney, and her father, Dick, involved in their campaign for President. It made the Republicans angry, and the Democrats just plain scratching their heads in amazement. It is always a bad idea to bring “losers”into a political campaign!”

When Donald Trump said Liz Cheney should have ‘nine barrels shooting at her’

Before his electoral victory, Trump criticised Cheney as a “radical war hawk” who should have “nine barrels shooting at her,” prompting outrage. At a campaign event with Tucker Carlson in Arizona earlier in November, Trump said, “She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK?” “Let’s see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

The Harris campaign blasted Trump for his “violent rhetoric,” claiming he was “talking about sending a prominent Republican to the firing squad.” Kamala Harris later said while speaking to reporters in Nevada, “Anyone who wants to be president of the United States, who uses that kind of violent rhetoric, is clearly disqualified and unqualified to be president.”

Later, trying to diffuse the furore, Trump said, “All I’m saying about Liz Cheney is that she is a War Hawk, and a dumb one at that, but she wouldn’t have ‘the guts’ to fight herself. Her father decimated the Middle East, and other places, and got rich by doing so. He’s caused plenty of DEATH, and probably never even gave it a thought. That’s not what we want running our Country!”

Cheney, the daughter of former Republican vice-president Dick Cheney, had endorsed Harris. She also campaigned with the vice president in the final weeks before the election results were announced.