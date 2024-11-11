Menu Explore
Kamala Harris’ niece shares glimpse into VP's life at home after electoral loss, Dems say ‘she deserves to relax’

BySumanti Sen
Nov 11, 2024 06:43 AM IST

Kamala Harris’ niece has shared two photos of the vice president sitting after her electoral loss to Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris’ niece has shared two photos of the vice president sitting cross-legged on the ground, drinking a glass of wine while playing Connect 4 with her two great-nieces. This gave Americans a glimpse into what Harris’ life is looking like after her electoral loss to Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris’ niece shares glimpse into VP's life at home after electoral loss (REUTERS/Hannah McKay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo)(REUTERS)
Kamala Harris’ niece shares glimpse into VP's life at home after electoral loss (REUTERS/Hannah McKay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“Back to where it all began only a few months ago. My eternal gratitude to everyone who showed up. We love her so much,” Meena captioned the photo.

Harris is seen donninga sweatshirt from her alma mater Howard University as she plays the game with her nieces. Meena, 40, is reportedly a Stanford and Harvard-educated lawyer, a children’s book author, and a media executive. After Harris became the Democratic nominee, Meena consistently promoted her aunt on social media.

‘She deserves to relax’

In the comment section, Dems told Harris how much she is loved. “It’s so bittersweet but I’m so glad she gets to have this kind of love and joy again,” one user commented. “i hope she feels how much we love her can’t even put all of the feelings into words, but thank you for sharing these moments with us,” one user said, while another wrote, “Thank you for continuing to share her with us in such a big way WE LOVE UR AUNTIE!!!!!!!” One said, “I know that’s right Kamala! You don’t deserve all that Dramala. Gone and rest your Mindala”.

“QUEEN!! She deserves to relax with you and your ladies beautiful family now. My forever Madame president,” one user wrote, while another said, “Hold her for us, hug her for us, THANK HER FOR US. We are all so proud.” “so sweet. She will be back. She had 100 days to complete the impossible and almost did it. I believe she will regroup and execute to perfection in 2028. It took Joe Biden 3 attempts to finally win. I don't even consider the 100-day sprint an honest attempt,” wrote one user.

