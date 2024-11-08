Nancy Pelosi going through ‘very difficult’ moment due to Kamala Harris' loss, thinks it's ‘heartbreaking’

Nancy Pelosi has said that Kamala Harris’ loss to Donald Trump in the presidential election was “heartbreaking.” The former House Speaker also revealed that she had a “very emotional conversation” with Harris. Nancy Pelosi going through ‘very difficult’ moment due to Kamala Harris' loss (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP, photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Pelosi made the remarks to New York Times podcast host Lulu Garcia-Navarro, co-host of The Interview, in an episode recorded after Election Day. The episode has yet to be released, but during a recent CNN appearance, Garcia-Navarro made some revelations about what Harris told her.

“Well, without giving too much away, she talked about the fact that this was a ‘heartbreaking’ loss. She used that word,” the journalist said. “She also said that she has spoken to the vice president and that it was a very emotional conversation – that they are friends – and that that conversation was difficult for both of them.”

Pelosi attended Harris’ concession speech at Howard University, where she appeared visibly upset. Garcia-Navarro said that Harris losing has made Pelosi extremely sad, as it is believed that Pelosi played a big role in making Joe Biden drop his re-election bid. “It is honestly a very, very difficult moment for the former speaker of the House,” Garcia-Navarro said.

When Nancy Pelosi endorsed Kamala Harris

Pelosi endorsed Harris after Biden ended his candidacy. “Today it is with immense pride and limitless optimism for our country's future that I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States,” she had said at the time.

“Personally, I have known Kamala Harris for decades as rooted in strong values, faith, and a commitment to public service,” Pelosi had said, adding, “Politically, make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute - and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November.”

Pelosi also praised Harris at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. “I know that Vice President Harris is ready to take us to new heights,” she said at the time. Pelosi added of Harris, “Politically, she is astute and strategic in winning difficult elections, quickly securing the nomination with dignity and grace and choosing Tim Walz as our vice president.”