Nancy Pelosi finally endorses Kamala Harris, praises Biden's ‘wisdom’

Nancy Pelosi has finally endorsed Kamala Harris after Joe Biden announced his decision to exit the 2024 presidential race on Sunday. The former house speaker expressed “full confidence” in the vice president's bid to win the election in November. Democratic Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi speaks at the North Carolina Democratic Unity Dinner fundraiser in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, July 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(AP)

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris

In a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter Monday, the 84-year-old praised Harris' “strength and courage,” calling her a “champion for working families.” Pelosi's endorsement comes after a 24-hour delay following Biden's exit from the race. She began her statement with a note of appreciation for the US president.

ALSO READ: Harris vs Trump: First poll after Biden's exit shows majority agree with his decision to step down

“America has been truly blessed by the wisdom and leadership of President Joe Biden,” the former speaker said. “With love and gratitude, I salute President Biden for always believing in the possibilities of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment,” she added.

“As one of our country's most consequential presidents, President Biden has been not only on the right side of the history, but on the right side of the future,” Pelosi continued before making her endorsement for Harris “official.” “Today it is with immense pride and limitless optimism for our country's future that I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States,” she said.

ALSO READ: Kamala Harris lauds Biden's legacy in first address since his exit from the race

Pelosi went on to highlight her “enthusiastic support” for Harris, calling her endorsement “official, personal, and political.” “Officially, I have seen Kamala Harris' strength and courage as a champion for working families, notably fighting for a woman's right to choose,” she explained.

“Personally, I have known Kamala Harris for decades as rooted in strong values, faith, and a commitment to public service,” Pelosi continued, adding, “Politically, make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute - and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November.”

The former house speaker urged Democrats to come together in the name of unity to defeat the GOP nominee. “In the Democratic Party, our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. Now we must unify and charge forward to resoundingly defeat Donald Trump and enthusiastically elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States. Onward to victory!” Pelosi concluded.