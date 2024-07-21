Donald Trump brutally insults ‘crazy’ Nancy Pelosi, accuses her of turning on Joe Biden ‘like a dog’

Donald Trump on Saturday addressed his first rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, since an assassination attempt and used it as an opportunity to hit out at former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The former president targeted Pelosi for “selling out” Biden and dubbed her “crazy as a bedbug”. He further accused her of turning on Biden “like a dog.” Donald Trump on Saturday hit out at former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while addressing a first rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.(AP)

Trump's remarks come after a CNN report stated that Pelosi privately expressed concerns over current polling to Biden. The polls as of now suggest that Biden cannot win the 20204 White House race. However, it wasn't clear if the California congresswoman told POTUS to decline a second term.

“She's [Kamala Harris] not as crazy as Nancy Pelosi, Crazy Nancy. Did you see Nancy Pelosi is selling out Biden now? Did you see?” the GOP leader stated.

“She turned on him like a dog. 'Well I don't know if he should continue,' all of a sudden. Where did that come from? She was a hundred percent, all of a sudden, she's not sure. Not sure' means he's gone. But, no she's crazy as a bedbug; crazy,” Trump added.

Biden faces calls to withdraw from 2024 race

It was reported last week that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, along with other prominent Democrats, had discussed with Biden about withdrawing from the contest.

However, Biden has reiterated that he will run as the Democratic nominee, despite doubts about his mental and physical fitness.

On Wednesday, Pelosi appeared on MSNBC's Morning Joe and avoided giving a clear answer when asked if Biden had her support. “It's up to the president to decide if he's going to run,” she stated.

Stressing that Democrats are insisting Biden to make his decision soon, she said: “I want him to do whatever he decides to do. And that's the way it is. Whatever he decides, we go with.”

Earlier, Biden had stated that he would only withdraw if his team presented him with polling data that showed “there's no way you can win.”

On Sunday, Pelosi posted on X, seemingly defending her party and Biden's administration's record.

She said Biden and Democrats delivered 15.7 million jobs, including 443,000 in North Carolina alone, along with revolutionary investments in infrastructure, clean energy, and combating climate change.

Pelosi concluded her post, saying, “And with Biden/Harris and Congressional Democrats working For The People, WE'RE NOT DONE YET!”