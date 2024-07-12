Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi privately discuss Joe Biden's campaign, ‘they want him to….’

Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi privately spoke about President Joe Biden campaign and expressed concern over his ability to win the 2024 election against Donald Trump. A CNN report claims, both former leaders are feeling the pain over difficulty of Biden’s reelection campaign, yet neither are quite sure about what to do. Several Congress members and individuals close to Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi feel Biden’s campaign may be nearing its end(REUTERS)

The report further goes on to add that Democrats are eager to end the internal conflicts with many now standing against Biden's decision to continue and refocus on defeating Trump. Many are even urging Obama or Pelosi to intervene, recognizing that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer lacks Biden’s trust and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries lacks a deep relationship with the President.

“They are watching and waiting for President Biden to reach a decision on his own,” a senior lead within the party told CNN.

Biden’s campaign may be nearing its end: Obama and Pelosi aides

CNN interviewed over a dozen members of Congress and individuals close to Obama and Pelosi. They suggest Biden’s campaign may be nearing its end, despite recent efforts to stabilize his candidacy. Democrats are urging Obama and Pelosi to make their positions clear to avoid further damage before the upcoming election.

Pelosi’s colleagues believe she could resolve the turmoil by advising Biden to withdraw from the race. While Pelosi has spoken to Biden since a recent debate, she has not confirmed his commitment to stay in the race. Through an aide, she declined to comment further.

Obama's public silence over the past two weeks has left many Democrats feeling abandoned. After the debate, Obama posted on social media, “Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know,” echoing sentiments from his 2012 reelection campaign. However, his private his aides like George Clooney have been vocal about Biden’s chances and even former President's scepticism is well-known in Washington.

Pelosi and Obama have been significant behind-the-scenes influencers during this period of political uncertainty. One longtime Democrat told CNN that they are waiting for Biden to make his own decision about continuing his campaign.

Obama has avoided making public comments to keep his options open for potentially difficult conversations with Biden. He has assured Democrats that he will support the party’s nominee, regardless of who it is. Pelosi recently reignited speculation by casting doubt on Biden’s candidacy during an MSNBC interview. While privately advising colleagues to avoid embarrassing Biden during NATO meetings, her public comments have encouraged more Democrats to call for Biden to step aside.