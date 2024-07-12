'Barack Obama ‘working behind the scene’ to 'orchestrate' Biden's exit', Sensational claim rocks US politics

US elections has taken a very shocking turn with new claims being made that former President Barack Obama is secretly working to ensure Joe Biden drops out of the race to White House. And this ‘resentful treatment’ is making Biden dig in further. US election: Biden campaign feels Barack Obama working to force Joe Biden to step down, new claims US TV host(AFP)

In his show, ‘Morning Joe’ host Joe Scarborough asserted that Joe Biden's election campaign believes Barack Obama is orchestrating a silent campaign to push Joe Biden out. “What’s going on behind the scenes is the Biden campaign and many Democratic officials do believe that Barack Obama is quietly working behind the scenes to orchestrate this,” Scarborough said.

After Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance and sequence of embarrassing moments in public rallies Obama's key aides have denounced him publicly. Recently, Jon Favreau, a former Obama aide who hosts Pod Save America, echoed actor George Clooney’s New York Times op-ed alleging Biden is in cognitive decline. David Axelrod, Obama’s chief campaign strategist, called the op-ed “devastating.” Now Biden's campaign and some Democratic officials feel Obama has a role to play in these statements.

“And if Joe Biden believes that, that’s not going to get him out of the race any faster. Any time David Axelrod attacks him, David Axelrod ensures that Joe Biden will dig himself in another day. Any time the pod bros say something nasty about Joe Biden, which they have repeatedly said nasty things about Joe Biden, before the debate, after the debate. Every time they do that, he digs in a little bit further,” Scarborough continued.

Despite deepening fears of his cognitive decline, ability to win the high stakes election and decreasing donor confidence Joe Biden is asserting his claim to the throne. At his first press conference after the debate Biden declared, “I’m determined on running, but I think it’s important that I allay fears.”

He even downplayed the winnability of other Democrats in the party by calling himself the ‘most qualified’ candidate by adding, “Other people could win, but they have to start from scratch right now.”

However Scarborough feels, “the pathway to Joe Biden graciously stepping aside does not go through the Obamas or the Clintons. It just doesn’t.”

“Again, as I said, because some people don’t understand. I’m not talking about what ought to be. I’m talking about what is. And this is the reality … Joe Biden is deeply resentful of his treatment under not only the Obama staff but also the way he was pushed aside for Hillary Clinton. He’s deeply resentful of those trying to shove him out of the way. He’s always felt like an outsider, always felt like people have looked down upon him.”

WATCH: Joe Scarborough says Biden campaign feels Barack Obama working against president