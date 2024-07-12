Trump pulls ahead in 2024 election poll with only 24% of Americans trusting Biden's ‘mental sharpness’ now

A new poll has revealed that former President Donald Trump is gaining ground, pulling ahead as concerns about President Joe Biden's mental sharpness continue to grow. Only 24% of voters surveyed expressed confidence in Biden's cognitive abilities, highlighting a major shift in public perception since the previous election. This comes amid mourning pressure on Joe Biden to withdraw from his position as the incumbent remains entangled in a series of gaffes and public slip-ups ahead of the November elections. AMID BIDEN HEALTH CRISIS, TRUMP DECLARED 'UNFIT' TO...

Poll: Trump leads 2024 race, few see Biden as 'mentally sharp’

Despite the President's repeated claims of being physically fit and regularly undergoing neurological tests, many Americans are starting to doubt his ability to serve a second term. A recent survey by the Pew Research Center, reported by NY POST and including over 7,000 voters, found that Donald Trump is ahead of Joe Biden in the race for President. Trump has 44% support compared to Biden's 40%, with 15% supporting independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

According to Real Clear Politics' poll tracker, since President Joe Biden's disastrous debate night, Trump has been ahead in many national surveys. These surveys suggest a higher likelihood for the former president to reclaim the presidency, provided Democrats convince Biden to resign and seek a replacement candidate. The leading candidate for the Republican nomination is currently ahead of the current president by 3 points, with 50% backing him compared to 47% for the incumbent. This highlights a good jump for Trump who earlier scored 47 to 48% in April.

But, based on the Pew poll, people say they trust Biden more than Trump when it comes to being "honest," with 48% picking the Commander in Chief over the Hush Money trial guilty by that measure. Also, more people think Trump is "mean" than Biden, with 64% feeling that way about Trump and just 31% about Biden. It's also pretty interesting that both candidates are seen as "embarrassing" by voters, with 63% saying that's how they see both of them.

Confidence in Biden's mental sharpness plummets

Latest survey results show a clear divide in public sentiment about President Biden's fitness. Currently, only 24% of voters think he is "mentally sharp," a sharp drop from 54% in March 2021. On the other hand, 58% of people surveyed see Trump as mentally sharp to varying extents.

A different study by ABC News/Ipsos/Washington Post found that a significant majority—67% of those surveyed—believe Biden should withdraw from the presidential race. Furthermore, nearly 14 Democrats and one Senate member have urged the president to step down, with one of them joining the call immediately after Thursday's press conference. During the conference, Biden was involved in another embarrassing moment where he mistakenly referred to Ukraine’s Zelensky as Putin and Vice President Kamala Harris as Trump.

Moreover, 85% of the participants now think Biden's age makes him ineligible for the presidency, an increase from 81% in April and 68% just over a year ago.