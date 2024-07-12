Meghan McCain compares Joe Biden's cognitive decline to her father's brain cancer: ‘My dad died of brain cancer’

The latest episode of her podcast, Citizen McCain, featured a startling moment when host Meghan McCain compared President Joe Biden's perceived cognitive decline to that of her late father, Senator John McCain. The host of Citizen McCain podcast draws on her experience with her father's illness to critique President Biden's performance and his supporters' 'cult worship'(The Political View)

Meghan, who witnessed her father's battle with brain cancer, asserted, “I know what cognitive decline looks like.”

She drew on her personal experience with her father's illness, noting, “My dad died of brain cancer. I think any caregiver for an ageing parent knows that—and to me, I felt saddened and uncomfortable and then very scared,” referring to Biden’s recent shaky CNN debate performance.

Even, George Clooney asked Biden to step down from the presidential race, following his shaky CNN performance. “But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F***ing deal’ Biden of 2010,” he said.

Both John McCain and Biden’s son Beau succumbed to brain cancer. Biden has often shared his thoughts on grief and loss, having endured multiple family tragedies while serving in public office.

McCain herself has praised Biden for his empathy, notably recalling an emotional moment in 2017 on The View. During the show, as Meghan spoke about her father's condition, Biden moved to sit next to her, offering words of comfort.

“One of the things that gave Beau courage was John [McCain],” he said.

“You may remember, when you were a little kid, your dad took care of my Beau.”

Biden and John McCain were longtime friends and Senate colleagues

The POTUS has often spoken fondly of their relationship, even revealing in a 2021 interview with Conan O'Brien that he introduced John to Cindy McCain, Meghan's mother.

Meghan herself has oscillated in her public support for Biden. In 2019, she called for “more compassion” for him after he faced accusations of inappropriate behavior towards women. The following year, she endorsed him for the presidency.

However, she shifted in 2021 after Biden's speech on the end of the Afghanistan war. Meghan took to X (formerly Twitter), stating, “I once thought I truly knew Joe Biden and he helped me through pain and grief, for which I am grateful.”

“This man on tv giving this speech, I do not recognize this man. God help our country. God help the Americans we have abandoned.”

Meghan said that Biden supporters who believe he can still perform effectively are “the same as the hysterical Trump defenders.”

“Frankly this cult worship of our presidents is really scary and exactly the opposite of what that position was intended to be when created by our founding fathers,” she added.