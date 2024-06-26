Taylor Swift has nowhere else but to go down, says Meghan McCain, suggests her to ‘take a beat’

Taylor Swift was Time magazine's Person of the Year. She dominated this year's Grammy Awards. She also scored the highest opening for a concert film of all time with The Eras Tour and has gone on a continent-hopping months-long tour of the same. She also released a double album, The Tortured Poets Society, with dozens of tracks. She's also been in news for her relationship with Travis Kelce. Clearly, she's on a roll. But Page Six reports blogger, author, and Citizen McCain podcast host, Meghan McCain, believes all these achievements are going to come back to bite us. (Also Read: Travis Kelce is ‘proud’ of dating Taylor Swift, says ‘That's my lady’ in bold declaration) Meghan McCain feels the only way Taylor Swift can go is down

What Meghan said

“I do think when she’s done touring, giving us a mild break from her being in the news cycle as much as she is would be helpful for her and us as commentators,” said Meghan. ““I feel like I’m living in this Groundhog Day of Trump, Biden, Taylor Swift; Trump, Biden, Taylor Swift. Those are the only topics that Americans are allowed to talk about in the news all day long. And I think for her, a little bit of a beat would be good,” she added.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

What's Taylor up to

Taylor, who is currently on her Eras Tour, had a surprise for fans attending her Eras Tour at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday: her boyfriend and tight end for the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce.

Dressed in a tuxedo with a tailcoat and top hat, Kelce joined Swift on stage for a transitional sketch that leads into the song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. In fan videos, he's seen carrying Swift, urging her into a costume change. He fanned and powdered her face as part of the act.

Last month, in her first Eras Tour concert since the release of The Tortured Poets Department, Swift shook up her setlist. At the La Défense Arena in Paris, fans were treated to the inclusion of new songs from the record-breaking album released in April.

The billion-dollar Eras Tour is meant to be a career retrospective, with Swift performing more than 40 tracks reflecting 17 years of recorded music. The Tortured Poets Department was her first brand-new release since the tour’s start.