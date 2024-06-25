Travis Kelce is ‘proud’ of dating Taylor Swift, says ‘That's my lady’ in bold declaration

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently shocked their fans with the latter's surprise appearance at the Eras Tour show Sunday. During Night 3 of the eight shows at Wembley Stadium in London, the Chiefs tight end made his first-ever entry to the stage alongside Swift and her two dancers. As he garnered praise for his small but memorable role, the 34-year-old swooned over the Cruel Summer hitmaker on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast. Travis Kelce says he is proud of his relationship with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce reflects on his relationship with Taylor Swift

During Monday's episode, Kelce shared his honest opinion on his relationship with Swift, stealing the spotlight. “You want to keep things private, but at the same time, like, I'm not here to hide anything. That's my girl, you know what I mean?” he said, adding, “That's my lady, so it's like... I'm proud of that.”

Kelce continued, “I'm not sitting here trying to juggle like, 'how can I keep this under wraps?' You just don't want to let everyone into your personal life and be able to comment on it, knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.” The NFL star said that the spotlight is an added bonus for him, saying, “her fans have turned into Chiefs fans.”

“So it’s like I’ve had fun with just about every aspect of it — it’s just when you’re at home, you want privacy. And you don’t always get that,” Kelce added, explaining how he and Swift equally respect spending private moments together. Calling Swift “self-aware,” Kelce noted that the way the Midnights singer handles her fame is one of the most “admirable” things about her.

“She understands situations like that, and I think that's why I really started to fall for her, how genuine she is just around friends and family,” the Kansas City Chiefs star said, adding, “It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention, and she keeps it so chill and so cool, and I can admire it for sure.”