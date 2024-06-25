Taylor Swift chokes on a bug while performing All Too Well in London, requests fans to sing for her. Watch

Taylor Swift accidently swallowed a bug during her performance in London. The singer was in the middle of the chorus bits of the 10 minute-version of All Too Well at the Eras Tour concert in Wembley Stadium, when she paused for a moment to cough. She continued to sing just a few seconds later. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor's husband 'negotiated with shady brokers to hook up the most amazing seats' for Taylor Swift concert. Watch) Taylor Swift swallowed a bug during her performance onstage.

Taylor swallows a bug mid-song

In a video uploaded by fan pages on X, Taylor was seen in a shimmery red outfit as she belted out the chorus portion of All Too Well. During this moment, a bug flew into her mouth and she had to pause. “I just swallowed a bug, keep singing,” she said. She was then seen leaning over to the side and coughing. The singer quickly regained her composure and continued with the performance.

This is not the first time that a bug interrupted Taylor on stage. Last year in June, Taylor was at the Chicago's Soldier Field concert when she swallowed a bug. She started coughing and turned away from the audience, which went silent after she placed her hand over her mouth. "I swallowed a bug I'm so sorry...oh, delicious! Is there any chance none of you saw that? It’s fine... I swallowed it. This is gonna happen again tonight. There’s so many bugs,” she joked.

Taylor also brought out boyfriend Travis Kelce during the concert for a surprise appearance on stage. The Kansas City Chiefs star was on stage during the transition skit ahead of the I Can Do It With A Broken Heart performance, in a black suit with a black hat. Several Hollywood celebrities, including Tom Cruise, Adam Scott, Cate Blanchett, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Hugh Grant also attended the concert.