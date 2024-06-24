Sonam Kapoor's husband 'negotiated with shady brokers to hook up the most amazing seats' for Taylor Swift concert. Watch

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja had a gala time at Taylor Swift's London concert. Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani also accompanied them to the concert. Karan also shared a new Instagram video that captured moments from the special day. He even mentioned how Anand had to go an extra mile to ensure they can secure the tickets to the concert. (Also read: Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce on stage for a special TTPD set during Eras Tour London Day 2. Fans can't believe it) Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor cheer out loud at Taylor Swift's concert.

Kapoor sisters are the loudest

In the video, Sonam and Rhea were seen cheering their way as they walked on the streets, clicked photographs, and entered the concert in baggy shirts and jeans. Anand Ahuja sported a white shirt which had ‘Swift’ written on it. The video contained snippets from the concert, as Sonam and Rhea danced their way throughout.

In the caption, Karan wrote, “22nd June 2024 - Thank you @anandahuja for hustling and and negotiating with all the shady brokers/ agents to hook up the most amazing seats for @sonamkapoor birthday. Thank you to my wife @rheakapoor who gave me a crash course in #swiftygiri so I could be prepared for the phenomenon that is @taylorswift. It was totally exhilarating to be surrounded by all the 90k screaming fans (Kapoor sisters were the loudest…although at some point during “shake it off” I remember Anand and me joined in too).”

Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Rhea wrote, “In my loving life era.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift surprised her fans by bringing Travis Kelce on stage during her London Eras Tour. Several Hollywood celebrities, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Hugh Grant and Tom Cruise were present at her concert at the Wembley Stadium.