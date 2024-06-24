Taylor leaves London fans dazed with a surprise performance with beau Travis: Watch as fans feel he carried her like…

Taylor Swift is rocking London, quite literally! On the third and final night of Eras Tour she had a big surprise in store for fans attending the show. The past few nights of Taylor’s concert in London witnessed a star-studded evening. Celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Tom Cruise were present at her concert at the Wembley Stadium. The American pop sensation brought Travis Kelce on stage during her third stop of the London Tour. The NFL tight end played a part in Taylor’s performance skit and fans cheered him on. Taylor Swift surprised her fans with a performance from Travis Kelce on stage during her concert in London.

Travis Kelce took the stage ahead of Taylor’s performance

As reported by Page Six, during the Tortured Poets Department segment in the concert, for the first time ever, Kelce made his surprise appearance on stage. The Kansas City Chiefs star appeared during the transition skit ahead of the I Can Do It With A Broken Heart performance. As per the videos shared by fans from the concert, Kelce appeared in a black suit with a black hat ahead of the song performance.

According to the skit, when the London Boy songstress did a pretend faint, the football star approached and lifted her. He carried her to the centre of the stage, setting her down and fanned her alongside the backup dancers.

The 34-year-old singer then popped off from the couch and tore her gown to reveal her iconic bralette and high-waisted shorts set as she performed her next song. Kelce fanned himself and gestured for her to perform her part as he watched and smiled at Taylor. Fans cheered the duo as they performed the adorable gestures as part of the skip.

Netizens react to Taylor’s surprise at the London concert

Fans gushed over her relationship with Kelce when they made their love Instagram official and they could not keep calm as the video of the two from the concert surfaced on the Internet. Fans adored and expressed the duo’s little act at the concert on micro-blogging platform X. A user of X wrote, “He carried her omg im screaming”.

A second user wrote, “They are the cutest omgggg”. A third user agreed, “this is actually adorable, love that he's really enjoying it too”.

A user of X wrote, “there is something extremely poetic about travis kelce carrying taylor swift away after her heart was shattered....”, while another wrote, “Not him with the matching red soles too!!!!!”

A user wrote, “My eyes my eyes... They are the cutest ever”, while another wrote, “This is so beautiful”. Another user adored the duo and wrote, “we flew from KC to London to take in the Eras Tour, so this was a really cool surprise for us!”