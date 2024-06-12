Travis Kelce quips his girlfriend Taylor Swift ‘makes a mean Pop-Tart’

Travis Kelce recently shared his enjoyment of cooking with his current flame, Taylor Swift, during a press conference for the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce gushed about their kitchen activities, revealing how much he “thoroughly” enjoys spending time with Swift while cooking. Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

When a reporter inquired about their favourite dishes to make together, Kelce respectfully declined to provide specifics, stating, “I respect that question, but I’m going to keep that one to myself. It’s something I’d rather just keep personal.” However, as he left the stage, the tight end humorously added, “Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll.”

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The curiosity about their kitchen endeavours stems from an Instagram video Swift posted in April to promote her eleventh studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” The compilation video included a charming clip of the ‘Karma’ singer and her NFL star beau cooking together, with Kelce kissing Swift on the cheek.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump calls Taylor Swift ‘very beautiful’ but says she's also…

Their sweet culinary moments have been a topic of interest for fans. In September, it was revealed that Swift baked cinnamon rolls for Kelce before the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears. Furthermore, Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid mentioned that Swift had baked homemade Pop-Tarts throughout the 2023-2024 NFL season.

Kelce says he ‘thoroughly’ enjoys cooking with Swift

However, Reid humorously lamented never having the chance to taste one, as he joked during a March interview on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

He said, “She makes a mean Pop-Tart. She just doesn’t share it with me, she shares with all the linemen. I’m telling her, ‘You gotta give a little to the coach.'”

Swift and Kelce began their relationship in July 2023 and quickly became one of the most talked-about couples in both Hollywood and the NFL after making their relationship public in September. Despite the increased media attention, Kelce has remained grounded.

During a recent appearance on “Good Morning America,” he emphasized the importance of having a strong support system.

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift won't be joining Deadpool and Wolverine cast: report

“When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect of life that much easier,” he noted. “It might not come off like that when I’m playing football, but off the field, I just want to be a genuine person.”

Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, echoed these sentiments in a recent episode of the “Whiskey Ginger” podcast, highlighting Travis's humility amid his rising fame. “I haven’t seen him change one bit,” the retired NFL center said.

“He stayed true to himself. He’s still humble. He treats everyone with the utmost respect.”