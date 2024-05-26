Taylor Swift performs The Tortured Poets Department title track at The Eras Tour for first time in Lisbon

Taylor Swift wrapped up The Eras Tour in Portugal on Saturday with two back-to-back shows at Lisbon's Estádio da Luz. The Cruel Summer hitmaker dazzled fans with shimmering outfits and creative “surprise” mash-ups. Following the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department set became the most anticipated segment of the show among fans. During her second and final night in Portugal, the 34-year-old pop icon sent shockwaves among Swifties as she performed the album's title track live for the first time. Taylor Swift performed The Tortured Poets Department title track live for the first time during the second and final night of The Eras Tour in Lisbon, Portugal(Getty Images)

Taylor Swift performs TTPD live for the first time

The Midnights singer took the audience by surprise as she performed an acoustic mash-up of the TTPD title track and Now That We Don't Talk from her re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version). During the performance, Swift donned an ombre pink halter-neck flowy dress- one of her latest The Eras Tour outfits for the acoustic set. Additionally, The Look What You Made Me Do singer opted for her signature brown guitar.

Next up was another surprise mash-up that featured the fan-favourite Speak Now track, Long Live and Midnights' You're On Your Own Kid. As the former was initially scraped off during the setlist shakeup, its live performance as part of the surprise segment left fans amazed. She performed the unique rendition on her piano that features painted vibrant flowers.

Fans stunned by Taylor Swift's surprise songs at The Eras Tour in Lisbon

As clips from the show surfaced online, fans flocked to social media to heap praises on the Blank Space crooner. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "i was hoping she'd say "you're on your own, kid, one day, you will be remembered."" Another fan said, “This mashup is the most insane mashup ever. This this is a masterpiece.” One more fan wrote, “The vocal melody changes during the long live bridge were so beautiful!”