Videos of ‘breathtaking’ blue meteor lighting up skies over Spain, Portugal stun netizens: Watch

Social media is overwhelmed with videos of a giant blue shiny object lighting up the sky, with users claiming it is a meteor spotted in Spain and Portugal. One of the videos was shared to X by user Collin Rugg, who wrote, “Meteor spotted in the skies over Spain and Portugal.” Videos of blue meteor lighting up skies over Spain, Portugal stun netizens (@CollinRugg/X)

“This is insane,” the caption said, adding that some early reports claimed that people could see the blue light “darting through the night sky for hundreds of kilometers.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“At the moment, it has not been confirmed if it hit the Earth’s surface however some reports say it may have fallen near the town of Castro Daire,” Rugg wrote. “Other reports say it was closer to Pinheiro.”

Another viral video shot from a different location also shows the meteor. Take a look:

According to NASA, “When meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere (or that of another planet, like Mars) at high speed and burn up, the fireballs or “shooting stars” are called meteors. Meteoroids, rocks in space, range in size from dust grains to small asteroids.

‘Once in a lifetime sight’

Rugg’s video garnered a lot of attention, with one stunned user commenting, “So friggin cool! Hope nobody got hurt.” “Legit!!! A once in a lifetime sight,” one user wrote, while another added, “It is absolutely breathtaking”.

“This has got to be the craziest meteor footage I’ve ever seen. I bet seeing it in person was mind blowing,” one user wrote, while another said, “That’s crazy! Mad props to the person that was able to get this footage!” One wrote, “What a sight to behold, truly! Marvelous.”

“Mesmerizing… in fact, so mesmerizing that people forget they are even recording lol,” while another user said, “I saw one of these over rural Central California once, with two other people. I seriously had time to think "we're going the way of the dinosaurs." We checked the news and the radio, nothing, and it must have burned up without hitting anything.”