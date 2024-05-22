Taylor Swift's ex-dancer gives honest opinion on what it's like working for pop icon

Over the years, Taylor Swift has emerged as one of the most successful artists in history. The 34-year-old singer remains a dominating force in the music industry with unwavering support from her fans. While the primary reason behind her sold-out shows may be her everlasting popularity, what truly transforms her live performances into an unforgettable experience is the eye-catching sets and enthusiastic crews. A former dancer for Swift has recently shared what it is like working for the Cruel Summer hitmaker. Taylor Swift's former dancer reveals what it was like working for the pop icon

Charity Baroni, a professional dancer who got her career break by working for Swift on her early tours, shared a TikTok video detailing her experience. “So this all started back in 2009 when I got a call from my best friend Liz asking me if I wanted to go on tour with this girl named Taylor Swift,” Baroni recalled. She confessed not knowing who the Fortnight singer was at the time.

“Taylor's team was looking for another dancer last minute,” she said, adding that her friend was already a part of Swift's crew. “I got the call from Taylor's manager on Saturday and flew in on Sunday,” she added. Following which, Baroni clinched the opportunity and “learned all of the dances in one night.”

She continued, “I met Taylor the day after that call and working with her has changed the trajectory of my life,” and went on to call the Midnights singer “an incredible boss and friend.” Towards the end, she also contemplated how her career skyrocketed after working for Swift during her Fearless Tour. “It's so crazy to think that one phone call can change your life like that,” Baroni said.

As Swifites flooded the comment section in an attempted to learn more about her experience, Baroni revealed that she was also a dancer for Swift during the Speak Now World Tour. In another TikTok video, she shared a video montage of her “favourite memories” while working for the loml singer. “What was it like being Taylor Swift's back up dancer?” she captioned the post, adding, “Literally the best.”