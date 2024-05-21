Taylor Swift pauses acoustic set of Eras Tour show in Stockholm for fans' safety, ‘Someone in the front row…’

Taylor Swift wrapped up The Eras Tour shows in Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday, May 19. The 34-year-old pop icon performed three sold-out shows in the European country, breaking the record for the biggest single-day attendance at the Friends Arena. Amid all the glory, Swift paused the acoustic set during the third night of her tour to ensure the fans' safety. With rising temperatures across nations, the Cruel Summer hitmaker continues to deal with heat-related issues during her blockbuster world tour. During the third night of The Eras Tour show in Stockholm, Sweden, Taylor Swift paused the acoustic set to check on her fans (AFP)

Taylor Swift asks fans if they're okay

In the latest Eras Tour video that has been making rounds on the internet, Swift can be seen holding her signature guitar as she donned a blue gown for the acoustic set. However, before continuing with the segment, the Midnights singer asked the audience, “Someone in the front row, can you tell me yes or no to this question: When you guys are putting a bunch of flashlights up in a group, does that mean people need help?”

“We're at the end of the night, so if I see that again, I'm gonna try to point it out. I just didn't know if you were … waving at me,” Swift added before resuming the show saying, “But thank you so much I am happy to know clarification on that. Anyway, this is the acoustic session.” Just as she introduced the set, fans erupted into a wild cheer.

Several audience members needed medical attention during the final night of the Eras Tour at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, per USA Today. In order to assist the affected fans, the service and safety workers distributed free water. Additionally, free water stations were also available at the arena for fans to stay hydrated.

The Blank Space crooner's thoughtful gesture won the hearts of her fans, who heaped praises for her on social media. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “OMG I missed this!! I just love her so damn much!!! She takes such good care of us!!” Another wrote, “Mother is mothering again.”