Eras Tour Stockholm: Taylor Swift wins hearts with symbolic Yellow-Blue outfit

Taylor Swift is set to wrap up her third and final The Eras Tour show in Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday, May 19. The 34-year-old singer made history on the first night itself by breaking the record for the biggest single-day attendance at the Friends Arena, which boasts a maximum crowd capacity of 60,000. But that's not it! The Cruel Summer hitmaker also won the hearts of her Swedish fans with a symbolic Yellow-Blue outfit. Taylor Swift showcased a brand-new symbolic outfit at The Eras Tour show in Stockholm, Sweden

Swedish fans in awe of Taylor Swift's new outfit

The All Too Well crooner first debuted brand-new outfits during the opening night of her Paris shows on May 9. Swift further revamped The Eras Tour with a setlist shake-up, changing the previous order of album eras and adding her latest, The Tortured Poets Department. While Swift's striking and bold sense of fashion is reflected in all her new outfits, one ensemble that has stood out the most is the sparkling ombre crop top and skirt set with a pair of mismatched boots.

During her first Eras Tour show in Stockholm, Swift opted for yellow and blue for the custom-designed Roberto Cavalli outfit and Christain Louboutin boots. The striking set matched the country's flag colours, and Swedish fans were touched by the symbolic gesture. Shortly after the photos and videos from her Eras Tour show went viral, fans flocked to social media to express their love for the loml singer.

One fan shared a carousel of photos and videos of Swift's performance on X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “Just Taylor performing in a blue and yellow dress in front of a blue and yellow crowd here in night one, Stockholm Sweden.” Another fan said, “No but the fact that Taylor chose blue and yellow dresses and then the 1989 combo for Stockholm N1.” “Y’all it’s Sweden flag color!” wrote one more fan.