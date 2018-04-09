Iconic designer Christian Louboutin hates shopping, talking too much about fashion

French designer Christian Louboutin neither likes shopping nor people who are obsessed with talking about fashion. The 55-year-old, who launched his namesake brand in 1992 and has designed over 15,000 shoes and boots since, spoke about it to Vogue magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I have no interest in shopping. None. I never go clothes shopping, I have no patience for clothes,” he said. “I’d rather spend time with someone badly dressed but smart and funny and engaging than someone perfectly dressed and boring, who talks about clothes. To me, that’s the image of a nightmare: a woman incredibly well-dressed, who can only talk about clothes. That kills it for me,” he added.

Louboutin has a long list of celebrity clients including Margot Robbie, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian West, Selena Gomez and Melania Trump. However, he doesn’t fancy partnering with a celebrity for a brand endorsement because it shows a “weakness”.

