Taylor Swift ditches mobile for vintage camera to capture romantic Travis Kelce on ‘rainy’ boat ride in Italy

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stole a sweet escape from the jam-packed Eras Tour for a romantic getaway in Lake Como, Italy. The ‘madly in love’ couple spend some “relaxing four days in Europe filled with cozy evenings adorned with candlelit dinners, breathtaking boat rides across the sparkling lake, and even late-night strolls hand-in-hand under the Italian stars. An insider has now revealed new details about Swift and Kelce’s romantic gateway. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate one-year anniversary in Lake Como with romantic vacation(Pic- X (Twitter))

Taylor Swift goes vintage with Kelce in Italy

Taylor, never one to shy away from living life to the fullest, seized the moments with Kelce, snapping their memories on her vintage Olympus camera during their boat ride. The vacation followed the wrap-up of Swift’s Eras Day tour in Paris on Sunday, May 12. The NFL tight end, who joined the concert, belting out some stylish moves alongside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, whisked his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, away for a romantic getaway. A source speaking to People revealed, “[Swift] got on the boat along the side and then went right away to the front and started taking photos of him.” The Cruel Summer singer seemed determined to make every moment count, creating memories the couple would treasure forever.

“It was clear that she was trying to capture the moment for posterity, and the cute thing was that she didn’t use a phone but a little Olympus camera.” They added.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's intimate gateway

Fresh off their Bahamian getaway, lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed their one-year anniversary in the city of love. In Italy's stunning Lake Como, the couple reportedly went on a late-night stroll, sometimes hand-in-hand, other times stealing sweet kisses under the stars. The PDA-filled vacation continued with a scenic (albeit rainy) boat ride near Bellagio. After docking, they reportedly treated themselves to a delicious meal at Locanda La Tirlindana, a stunning restaurant overlooking the picturesque Comacina Island. “They were very affectionate with each other, always close and hugging,” the source described the final day of the trip.

Taylor- Travis's engagement coming soon?

Loved ones are speculating that Travis Kelce might be just a step away from proposing to Taylor Swift. Throughout their recent break, the couple has reportedly grown even closer, remaining inseparable. According to sources, they are doing great as a couple and their inner circle is thrilled with the possibility of them getting engaged. “Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that." An insider revealed to ET on Friday.

