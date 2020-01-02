Ayushmann Khurrana goes shirtless to soak some Bahamian sun, Tahira Kashyap to focus on ‘bikinis and books’ in 2020. See pics

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 10:01 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana is vacationing with Tahira Kashyap and kids in The Bahamas after delivering three consecutive Rs 100 crore films last year. The actor has shared several pictures from the beach destination which show him in a relaxed look, far more from the looks he portrayed on screen in 2019.

Ayushmann shared a stunning picture with Tahira on the New Year’s Day as they sat together on a yacht to watch the last sunset of the year. He captioned the post, “New Years was also a day later in the Bahamas. Watching the last sunset of 2019. Heart is full of gratitude. Happy 2020 from us!!”

The picture got more than 6,81,000 ‘likes’ within a few hours on Instagram. Filmmaker Guneet Monga wrote, “Ufff!! you guys... too much hotness!! happy new year both.” Singer Mukti Mohan wrote, “Khurranas in Bahamas!! You have raised the temperature withoBahana.”

Pointing out at Ayushmann’s expressions, a fan asked, “Why that face tho ayushmann?.” Another commented to the post, “Killin’ it as usual”. One more user called the pic “burning” in the comments section.

Tahira also shared a solo picture of herself as she read a book on the beachside. “Happy 2020 ! To more bikinis and books,” she wrote in the caption.

Ayushmann shared few more pictures of himself as they geared up for scuba diving in the sea. Tahira also shared a small video of her daughter being instructed by Ayushmann before she could dive in the sea. Tahira can be seen waving from behind her in the video.

Ayushmann Khurrana gearing up for scuba diving.

Glimpses of Ayushmann Khurrana, his daughter Varushka and his wife Tahira’s vacation in The Bahamas.

Tahira also wished her son Virajveer on his birthday. Sharing a happy picture of the boy, she wrote, “My everything! Wish you a blessed one! And you share your birthday with a great man of great vision #daisakuikeda may you follow the ideology of humanity and love over anything else. To have acceptance and to value people. Spread the love that you have and see your happiness grow too. My birthday boy I love you.”

The Khuranas sported corn rows in their hair as they enjoyed themselves in The Bahamas. Sharing a picture of herself looking at her daughter, Tahira wrote on her Instagram account, “The callous sand in our braids, and the vastness of the ocean in our eyes... we are all geared up for 2020 where our aim is just to be happy #newyear #2020 #women #letthistribethrive #nofilter.”

Ayushmann had delivered three hits in 2019: Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala, all three of them crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. He will now be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulbao Sitabo this year.

