Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates beachside Christmas with wife Tahira, she reflects on her journey post cancer. See pics

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 11:22 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap have taken off to The Bahamas to celebrate a late Christmas and spend some quality time together ahead of the New Year. The actor kick-started his beach vacation by sharing a few stunning glimpses from the picturesque location.

Posting a happy picture with wife Tahira on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Xmas happens a day later in Bahamas. #merrychristmas.” While Ayushmann is wearing printed shorts, Tahira is in printed co-ords. Both of them are seen leaning to a railing with the blue water behind them.

Their industry friends and fans couldn’t stop praising the couple. Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, “Such a good looking couple.” Tisca Chopra called it, “Total #couplegoals.”

Tahira also shared a few solo pictures of herself in the printed co-ords, cap, shades and slippers as she looked back at her journey post cancer. She wrote, “Soaking up the Bahamian sun... last year I remember I posted I was working on self acceptance and that I wish I could face the camera next time! Well next time is here and I am glad I am on this journey of acceptance and love #selfacceptance #nofilter #bahamas.”

Her friends and followers cheered her up and praised her transformation. Designer Masaba Gupta wrote, “So fit!!!! Fab”. Ayushmann’s Bala co-star Yami Gautam cheered her saying, “Wohoo” in the comments section. Comedian Bharti Singh also dropped several heart emojis to show her love for the writer-filmmaker.

Ayushmann recently received his first National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film, Andhadhun. The actor was conferred the award by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at Vigyan Bhawan on Monday. He shared it with Uri actor Vicky Kaushal, who also won the Best Actor award for his performance in the film.

Ayushmann had a busy year 2019 with three releases: Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. He will now be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo.

