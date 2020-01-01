Hardik Pandya engaged to Natasa Stankovic, here are 7 interesting facts about the DJ Waley Babu girl

bollywood

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 20:09 IST

Nach Baliye fame Natasa Stankovic got engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya on the New Year. The cricketer made sure it was a proposal of her dreams as he got down on one knee before he confessed his feelings for her. The two sealed their union with a kiss as several of their friends cheered on.

While Hardik is a Team India player who left his fans impressed with his bowling attack in the Cricket World Cup last year, Natasa is a popular face on television and in music videos.

Know more about her:

1. Natasa shot to fame with her appearance in Badshah’s music video, DJ Waley Babu.

2. Natasa recently appeared in a special dance number titled Jhalak Dikhlaja Reloaded in Emraan Hashmi’s film, The Body. The song was a recreation of Emraan’s own hit song from the 2006 film, Aksar. The Body was a murder mystery, which also starred Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika in lead roles.

3. Natasa participated in the ninth season of dance reality show, Nach Baliye last year, with ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. The two went to become the 3rd runner up on the show which was won by real-life couple, Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chauhdary.

4. During one of their performances on Nach Baliye, Natasa was so upset over forgetting her dance steps that she walked out of the stage in tears. This did not go down well with the judges Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon who felt offended by her action as she did not wait for them to comment on her performance.

5. Natasa also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2018 film, Zero. She played Abhay Deol’s other girlfriend in the film. The film featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif as the two female leads.

Also read: Hardik Pandya proposes to Bigg Boss star Natasa Stankovic on a yacht, she says it’s a ‘forever yes’. See romantic pics, videos

6. Natasa has performed quite a few special dance numbers in films including Aiyo Ji in Amitabh Bachchan’s Satyagraha (2013), Mehbooba in Fukrey Returns (2017) and Zindagi Meri Dance Dance in Arjun Rampal starrer Daddy (2017).

7. Natasa also participated in Bigg Boss 8. She was evicted on the 28th day. Karishma Tanna had won the show which went on air in September, 2014 and ended in January, 2015.

Follow @htshowbiz for more