Hardik Pandya proposes to Bigg Boss star Natasa Stankovic on a yacht, she says it’s a ‘forever yes’. See romantic pics, videos

tv

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 19:08 IST

Television actor Natasa Stankovic has got engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya. On January 1, 2020, couple announced their engagement on social media with pictures and videos of the romantic proposal.

Hardik had first shared a couple of pictures with Natasa as they attended a party in Dubai. He followed it with pictures and videos in the evening and captioned the post, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”

Natasa can be seen flaunting the big rock on her finger with Hardik on her side. While she is in a striped pantsuit, Hardik is in a printed shirt and black trousers.

Natasa also shared a video of Hardik getting down on one knee and putting a ring on her finger. The song Ae Mere Hamsafar can be heay playing in the background as she accepts his proposal and kiss him. She captioned the post, “Forever yes @hardikpandya93.”

Hardik proposed to the actor on a yacht decorated with balloons and flowers as a live orchestra played in the background. Other pictures show their friends cheering them as the pose happily for the pictures.

The proposal was followed by champagne and a special ring-themed cake which had HP and NATS written on it.

Also read: Deepika Padukone rocks a moustache in childhood pic, fan says ‘You pulled off a better mooch than Ranveer’

Natasa had recently participated with ex-boyfriend Aly Goni on dance reality show Nach Baliye. Nityami Shirke, who too had participated on the dance show, congratulated her in the comments section. “Omg Natasa!! Biggest congratulations to you both. love always!” she wrote.

Natasa recently appeared in a song from Bollywood movie, The Body, starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. She became a household name after appearing as a contestant on reality show, Bigg Boss 8.

Follow @htshowbiz for more