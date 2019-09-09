Nach Baliye 9: Natasha Stankovic walks out from stage, insulted Ahmed Khan warns to eliminate her, partner Aly Goni

tv

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:23 IST

Nach Baliye 9 hasn’t proved to be a peaceful ride for the ex couples participating on the show. Adding to the growing number of controversies, Natasha Stankovic walked out soon after her performance with ex-boyfriend Aly Goni, as special guest Sunny Deol looked on. Furious over her sudden move, show judge and choreographer Ahmed Khan called it an insult and warned the couple of elimination.

Natasha was upset over forgetting her dance steps and was in tears when she chose to walk out. This did not go down well with the judges Ahmed and Raveena Tandon as she did not even wait for them to comment on her performance which did not go as planned.

Natasha had dressed up like Charlie Chaplin while Aly had worn a dress and a wig for their performance to Katrina Kaif’s dance number Chikni Chameli from the 2012 film, Agneepath.

Ahmed Khan lost his cool after witnessing her behaviour and said, “This is seriously an unprofessional behaviour. We are artists and we are here to perform. We should at least show some respect towards such a senior actor Sunny Deol who is present with us today. I just feel this could have been handled in a very professional and better way.” Natasha later returned to the stage after realising her actions and apologised for the same.

Earlier, Madhurima Tuli threw the mike on stage in one of the episodes after having a heated argument with Nach Baliye partner and ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. The two were eliminated last week.

Another eliminated ex couple Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva did not indulge in similar drama on stage but accused the judges of never giving them their due. The two ex couples are said to be returning to the show as wild card entries.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 12:19 IST