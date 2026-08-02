India sign off from CWG 2026 with 39 medals as boxers and para stars script a Games to remember

India closed the curtain on the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with 39 medals -- 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. It was short of the symbolic 50-medal mark the country had maintained at every Commonwealth Games since 2002, but this was never going to be a tournament judged purely by numbers. Assured of 10 medals heading into the finals, the Indian contingent converted seven into gold and three into silver (PTI)

With several medal-rich sports absent from the programme, owing to financial constraints in hosting the Games, whose rights were initially reserved by the state of Victoria in Australia before moving to Glasgow, expectations were naturally tempered. But the nation found new heroes, new disciplines and new reasons to celebrate. The contingent may not have managed to add to their tally on the final day, but the campaign in the port city in Scotland ended on a memorable note, one headlined by a historic boxing sweep, an unprecedented para-sports performance and Indian judo's greatest-ever Commonwealth Games showing.

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11

Weightlifting got the campaign underway for India, delivering eight medals — one gold, six silver and one bronze. Mirabai Chanu once again proved why she remains India's undisputed queen of weightlifting, as she scripted history with a third successive CWG gold.

Then came boxing. If the Gold Coast Games in 2018 had represented India's finest moment in the ring with seven medals, Glasgow completely rewrote the record books. Assured of 10 medals heading into the finals, the Indian contingent converted seven into gold and three into silver, producing the greatest boxing campaign by any nation in Commonwealth Games history. The women led the revolution, claiming five gold medals, while Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal completed the men's triumph.

CWG 2026 – Medal tally

It wasn't just India's best-ever boxing performance, it became the benchmark for every country in Commonwealth Games history.

Yet even boxing wasn't the only sport breaking barriers. Quietly flowing under the radar, India's para athletes scripted perhaps the most remarkable story of the Games. The 28-member contingent returned with seven medals, three gold, two silver and two bronze, matching India's combined para-sports medal tally from every previous Commonwealth Games edition, while comfortably surpassing it in quality. That tally included three double podium finishes in para athletics, where Sharmila, Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Soman Rana struck gold.

Judo, too, reached unprecedented heights. Harsh Singh and Asmita Dey became India's first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold medallists, while Yamini Mourya added silver and Unnati Sharma clinched bronze, ensuring India's best-ever medal haul in judo.

Athletics contributed the remaining 10 medals to India's tally, five silver and five bronze, while producing several landmark achievements. Tejaswin Shankar scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games decathlon medal, claiming bronze. Gulveer Singh, meanwhile, emerged as one of India's standout performers, becoming the first Indian athlete to win two athletics medals at a single Commonwealth Games with silver in the men's 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m. Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra also returned to the Commonwealth Games podium, adding a silver in the men's javelin after winning gold at Gold Coast 2018 and missing Birmingham 2022 through injury.

What happened on the final day in Glasgow? India had three confirmed medal events on Day 11, with the hope that the three remaining judokas in the fray would extend the medal record. However, there was no further addition to India's tally.

Judoka Ishroop Narang kept hopes alive for a medal with an impressive repechage victory over Cameroon's Georgika Wesly Djengue Moune, but despite her valiant show in the bronze-medal bout in the women's -78kg, she went down to Canada's Coralie Godbout by yuko after golden score.

Earlier, Yash Ghangas and Avtar Singh exited in the round of 16.

Cycling, too, also wrapped up without adding to India's tally. Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam finished 20th in the men's 1000m time trial, while Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Dinesh Kumar bowed out in the heats of the men's 40km points race.