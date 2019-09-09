Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar’s birthday gift to fans, to play Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 09:17 IST

Akshay Kumar, who celebrates his 52 birthday today, has announced his upcoming period drama titled Prithviraj on the occasion. The actor called it his first historical film which will feature him as the great warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan.

Akshay took to Twitter to share the teaser of the film and wrote, “Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday!Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor & values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj. Producer @yrf,director #DrChandraprakashDwivedi, releasing Diwali 2020.”

The actor has already booked Diwali 2020 for the film which will be directed by Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The makers are yet to announce the female lead of the film, who will be seen as Sanyogita.

The actor recently starred in a historical war drama, Kesari which collected Rs 154 crore at the domestic box office. It was based on the Battle of Saragarhi and starred Parineeti Chopra as the female lead. Last year, he starred in Gold, which was based on India’s first gold medal win as an independent nation at the 1948 Olympics.

The film is expected to clash with Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, Dhaakad next year. The actor plays a daring gun-wielding fighter in the film and had released a teaser last month.

Akshay just saw the release of his film Mission Mangal, which is nearing the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The film was based on India’s Mars Orbiter Mission and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi.

The actor had told IANS in an interview, “I’ve made this film mainly for children, so that they feel encouraged to become scientists. Scientist as a profession is not very likeable, but now after ISRO’s launch of the Chandrayaan, people are gradually becoming more aware of it and taking interest in it. I hope this film helps to spread the fact that what a great profession it is.”

