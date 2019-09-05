Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh to return as wild card entries

tv

Ongoing dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 will soon have four pairs of wild card entries, including two couples who were eliminated earlier this season. TV star Urvashi Dholakia and her ex boyfriend Anuj Sachdev, actor Vishal Aditya Singh and former girlfriend Madhurima Tuli, along with two new couples will soon be introduced as wild cards on the show.

Interestingly, after they were voted out, both Urvashi and Madhurima had claimed they would never return to the stage. Talking about his experience on the show, Anuj had told Hindustan Times, “My only complaint is I came and I left and the show was over even before I could realise. I can complain only when there is some acknowledgement. I didn’t get the opportunity to prove my stance. No one gave me any comment in particular after my dance performances which was disappointing. No one talked about me.I didn’t realise if I was progressing or I was regressing. No one pointed out my flaws so I could work on them. I was looking forward to the judges’ comments. There I felt a setback. Otherwise I was happy with the platform and the channel. It doesn’t matter if the show happened or didn’t happen as I could not prove my presence.”

Citing the reasons behind return of the two former contestant couples, a Bombay Times report quoted a source as saying, “It’s because of the contract that all participants have signed. According to it, there is a clause, which makes it mandatory for a couple to return on the show after elimination, if the production house wants them back as a wild card entry. Whether these two couples are returning by choice or because of contractual obligation, the makers are glad to get the exes back. After all, that was the original premise of the show, but they had managed to get very few exes to participate.”

Actors Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani, and Pooja Banerjee and her husband and national swimming champion Sandeep Sejwal, will also join Nach Baliye 9 as wild cards, the daily further claimed.

