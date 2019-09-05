Amitabh Bachchan makes Marathi debut with AB Aani CD, first poster out

regional-movies

The first poster of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Marathi debut, AB Aani CD is out and he looks much like the superstar that he is on the new image shared by the filmmakers. Veteran actor-theatre personality Vikram Gokhale’s upcoming Marathi film has the 76-year-old actor playing himself.

The film’s poster features Vikram in the same get-up as seen in Amitabhji’s famous song ‘Saara Zamana’ from the film Yaraana. The film focusses on the bond of friendship between Amitabh and Vikram.

Talking about the film, producer Akshay had earlier said, “They both start their journey together. Bachchan sir and Ghokale sir are school friends and they meet almost after 70 years for a birthday party. AB stands for Amitabh Bachchan and CD for Gokhale’s character, who is called Chandrakant Deshpande.”

Milind Lele has written and directed the film. “Bachchan sir is playing himself in the film. He will be seen as a megastar and the role is about 15-minutes-long,” producer Akshay Bardapurkar had earlier said.

The makers of the film presented the first poster to the Lalbaugcha Raja. Producer Akshay Bardapurkar, director Milind Lele, Golden Ratio’s Kunal Verma and actress Sayali Sanjeev were present at the poster launch.

AB Ani CD is produced by Akshay Vilas Bardapurkar and Planet Marathi and presented by Golden Ratio Films, KVR Productions and Krishna Persaud. It also satrs Subodh Bhave, Sayali Sanjeev and Akshay Tanksale.

The upcoming family comedy will release in December this year. Bachchan and Gokhale, 78, have previously featured together in cult films like Agneepath and Khuda Gawah.

Amitabh also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra where he will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor,Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Sairat fame Nagraj Manjule’s Hindi directorial debut Jhund will also feature Big B and he recently completed the shooting. Shoojit Sircar has also finished shoot for his family comedy titled Gulabo Sitabo where Amitabh will be seen as an accentric landlord of Ayushmann Khurrana’s character. Rumi Jaffrey has also teamed up with Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh for Chehre.

