Mumbai rains: Amitabh Bachchan’s residence Prateeksha waterlogged, Karan Deol’s music launch cancelled

bollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:26 IST

The incessant rains in Mumbai have thrown normal life out of gear and the Bollywood celebrities are among many facing the problem of water logging. As the roads near Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow Prateeksha were clogged with rainwater, a video of water entering its gates surfaced online.

The video shows muddy water entering the gates of Prateeksha as a guard stands in a yellow raincoat, observing the chaos.

The senior actor was spotted with wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Monday. All three were dressed in white ethnic ensembles for the puja.

Kajol and Malaika Arora shared these pictures on their Instagram stories.

During the day, Kajol had shared a picture of the rain with the caption, ‘Its lets-stay-at-home-and-watch-the-scary-rain kind of day!”

Malaika Arora, who returned from her Austrian vacation, also shared a few pictures of rain photos on her Instagram stories. She shared pictures of the flora and enjoying the rain under an umbrella.

Meanwhile, the trailer launch of Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba starrer Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was postponed on Thursday due to the rain. Actor Sunny Deol, who is directing his son’s debut film, released a statement: “I do not want any of you to go through any inconvenience due to rains today. Hence, we have decided to postpone the event. Will keep everyone posted.”

He also circulated a video of the leads sharing that the launch will now take place tomorrow. “Guys as you can see its raining heavily in Mumbai today,” said Sahher in the clip. “Because of this torrential weather, our media friends weren’t able to reach for the trailer launch,” Karan clarified. He then added: “Whether it rains or not tomorrow, the trailer will be launched 12:30 pm.”

Also read: Ranu Mondal on daughter accusing managers of brainwashing her: ‘She has misunderstood, is being provoked’

Earlier, the event was scheduled for Wednesday at 11:30 pm at PVR Juhu. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a love story and has been shot across various exotic locales of Manali.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 19:26 IST