Victims’ kin, witnesses allege security, management lapses after Lakhisarai stampede

Eyewitnesses and relatives of victims of the Lakhisarai stampede at Ashokdham temple have alleged serious lapses in crowd management and security arrangements, claiming that the local administration and temple management failed to adequately prepare despite expectations of a large gathering on the third Monday of Shravan. People gathered outside Sadar Hospital after seven people who died in a stampede-like incident at Ashokdham (Hindustan Times)

Devotees allege poor crowd management at temple Several witnesses said devotees had been queuing for hours through bamboo barricades, with multiple lines converging near the temple. They alleged that inadequate crowd control and overcrowding led to the barricades breaking, triggering a rush in which devotees fell and were crushed.

Vinod Kumar, who had travelled from Mokama to the temple, said around 100 people were allegedly trying to force their way through the entrance, pushing those in the queue. He said his wife was caught in the crush. The entrance was on a slope, he said, and the bamboo barricades broke amid the jostling.

“There was no administration, no care,” he alleged.

Also read: Crowd swell, broken barricades, live wire rumour: What led to Bihar temple stampede

Rumours of electric current trigger panic, witnesses say Eyewitnesses also linked the panic to rumours of an electric current running through a fallen power wire.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh said a cement electricity pole in a field around half a kilometre from the temple and about 300 metres from Ashok Dham railway station had reportedly been leaning for two days, but the district administration did not take any cognizance of it.

“Barricading had been installed around the area to regulate the queue, with devotees passing through four to five lines instead of a single line,” he added.

According to Singh, the pole fell around 6.39 am, after which rumours of an electric current spreading triggered panic among devotees.

Another devotee, Sandhya Kumari, alleged that the roughly 25-foot cement pole had been erected into an agricultural field by digging only around two-and-a-half feet into the ground and that its base had not been adequately strengthened. She said the pole first bent and then fell.

Also read: At least 7 killed in stampede at Bihar's Ashokdham Temple, CM announces ₹4 lakh ex-gratia for kin of victims