Anant Singh gets bail in Mokama poll murder of rival muscleman

The Patna high court on Thursday granted bail to JD(U) MLA and muscleman from Mokama, Anant Singh, who has been in jail after being booked for the murder of Dularchand Yadav, also a muscleman and former politician, during the Bihar assembly election campaign in October last year. Anant Singh (HT Photo)

Singh is likely to be released from the Beur jail on Friday.

Yadav was allegedly shot and then run over by a vehicle on October 30, 2025, while he was canvassing for a Jan Suraaj Party candidate pitted against Singh. The incident occurred at the spot near Tartar village falling under the Bhadaur police station area of Mokama assembly constituency.

Later, the post-mortem report revealed that he died of cardiorespiratory failure due to shock caused by injury to the heart and lungs by a hard and blunt substance. The investigation also found that Singh was present at the spot during the incident and subsequently he was arrested on November 1.

Singh, along with his nephews Rajbir and Karmvir Singh, was named an accused in the case. He, however, won the election even from behind the bars, defeating Veena Singh of RJD by over 28,000 votes.

The court of Justice Rudra Prakash Mishra granted Singh bail on a bond of ₹15,000 with four conditions, including that he must appear on each and every date fixed for the trial and shall not remain absent on two consecutive dates without sufficient cause. “The petitioner will not tamper with the prosecution evidence or influence/intimidate any witness during the course of the trial. If any of the above conditions are violated, the Trial Court shall be at liberty to cancel the bail bonds of the petitioner,” the order stated.

During the hearing, the state counsel vehemently opposed the accused’s bail plea, arguing that the petitioner has 27 criminal cases lodged against him.

Singh’s counsel argued that no witness stated anything against him and that no cartridges/empty cartridges were recovered from the place of occurrence. He did admit that Singh has been accused in 51 cases in which he is either acquitted or a final form has been submitted against him. Many of the FIRs registered against him were due to political rivalry, said his counsel.

Mokama assembly seat has remained with Singh’s family since 1990, regardless of party affiliation, except for a brief interlude during which it was wrested by a rival “baahubali”.

Singh gave the mantle to his wife Neelam Devi in 2022, when his conviction in a UAPA case led to his disqualification from the assembly. He was acquitted by the high court in the case.