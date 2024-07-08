AU pens MoU with Central University of South Bihar for academic collaboration

Allahabad University (AU) and Central University of South Bihar, Gaya (Bihar) have penned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for academic collaboration. The agreement has been penned by AU registrar Prof NK Shukla and his counterpart of the Bihar university Col (retd) Rajiv Kumar Singh under the guidance of AU VC Prof Sangita Srivastava and her counterpart Prof KN Singh, said AU officials. Allahabad University’s education department (HT file photo)

The objective of this MoU signed by the two institutions is to promote academic collaboration by enhancing the academic and research landscape through mutual efforts, said Prof Sangita Srivastava.

This strategic partnership is mutually focused on academic collaboration and research between the Department of Education, AU, Prayagraj and the Department of Teacher Education, School of Education, Central University of South Bihar, Gaya, she explained.

The key areas of cooperation mentioned in the MoU include mutual exchange of faculty members and researchers, which will enable the two universities to benefit from each other’s academic and research capabilities. The cooperation extends to sharing of academic data, scientific information, intellectual property, articles and publications, thereby facilitating rich exchange of knowledge and resources, the AU VC said.

Varsity officials said that besides these, joint pedagogical training programmes will also be conducted for teachers in school education and teacher training institutions to promote advanced teaching methods and pedagogical skills as part of this agreement.

“In order to provide accessible and high-quality online education, the two universities will focus on the development of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) on various topics of teacher education and pedagogy, organise joint conferences and seminars on topics of mutual interest to both the institutions, and create a platform for academic discussion and collaboration for effective implementation of the country’s education policy,” said AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.

The student exchange programme is an important component of this MoU, which will provide an opportunity to the students of both the institutions to experience diverse educational environment and cultures. In addition, both the universities will provide support for internship and project training of students, provide hands-on work experience and support each other in enhancing employability, she added.