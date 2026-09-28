Goncalo Ramos started in place of Cristiano Ronaldo and scored the winner as Portugal made it back-to-back victories to start their UEFA Nations League title defence by beating Norway 2-1 in Oslo on Sunday. Ramos fires holders Portugal to Nations League win in Norway

Jorge Jesus's men have responded well to their tame World Cup last-16 loss to Spain, having also beaten Wales 1-0 in Group A4 on Thursday.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo was named among the substitutes for the first time for Portugal since a Nations League game against Scotland in September 2024, and did not get onto the pitch as Jesus looks to manage his minutes across an expanded international break.

World Cup quarter-finalists Norway were left to rue some wasteful finishing in front of goal as they failed to build on their opening 3-2 win over Denmark.

The first big chance fell to Erling Haaland, but the Manchester City striker mishit his attempted volley after being picked out by Martin Odegaard, and Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa was able to make the save.

The away team quickly made Haaland pay as Joao Felix stroked a fine finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the box in the 17th minute.

Haaland looked certain to equalise shortly afterwards when Costa spilled the ball into his path, but he was denied by a superb block from his City teammate Ruben Dias.

The Norway talisman was foiled by Costa again 10 minutes before half-time as the 'keeper made an excellent stop from his downward header.

Haaland finally converted six minutes into the second half, tapping in from Patrick Berg's header across goal.

But Norway gave back the lead immediately to their opponents, as goalkeeper Orjan Nyland passed the ball straight to Ramos, who coolly chipped it into the net.

Rafael Leao had a shot deflected onto the crossbar as Portugal pushed to make the game safe.

Nyland had his blushes spared when a VAR review ruled out another opportunistic Ramos effort for the tightest of offsides.

The 'keeper waited for a long pass over the top to reach him, then took a swipe at thin air as Ramos got to the ball before him and rolled it into an empty net.

Norway threw everyone forward, including Nyland, in the closing stages, but could not find another leveller.

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