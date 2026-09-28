Cowboys vs Ravens halftime show: Who is performing in Rio de Janeiro today? Why Ricky Martin was chosen

The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens are bringing the NFL to Brazil on Sunday, September 27, with the game taking place at the famous Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Cowboys vs Ravens brings a special halftime show to Maracanã, with two major music stars set to perform in Rio today.. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

But the football will not be the only major attraction. Ricky Martin and Brazilian DJ Pedro Sampaio will perform during the halftime show as the NFL stages its first regular-season game in Rio.

The choice of the two artists also has a clear connection to the event. Martin brings his global Latin music appeal, while Sampaio gives the show a strong connection to Brazilian fans.

Who is performing at the Cowboys vs Ravens halftime show? Ricky Martin and Pedro Sampaio are the two artists performing during the Cowboys vs Ravens halftime show at Maracana Stadium.

The NFL officially announced the pair as the performers for the Rio Game in August. The game kicked off at 5:25 pm local time, or 4:25 pm ET, on Sunday.

For Martin, the performance comes after his appearance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show earlier in 2026. The Puerto Rican singer has spent more than three decades building a global career and has played a major role in taking Latin pop to audiences around the world.

Sampaio brings a different connection to the event. The Rio de Janeiro native is one of Brazil's biggest music stars and is known for mixing Brazilian funk with pop and electronic music. He has also earned more than 14 billion audio and video streams, according to the NFL.

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Why was Ricky Martin chosen for the Rio halftime show? The NFL's choice of Ricky Martin fits the league's wider focus on Latin music and international audiences.

Martin has a large following across Latin America and beyond, while his music has helped bring Latin pop to a global audience. The NFL said it wanted the Rio halftime show to celebrate the city's energy and culture while connecting with fans in Brazil and other parts of Latin America.

There is also a personal connection for Martin. The singer said Rio is one of his favorite places in the world and that he was excited to return to Brazil for another historic NFL event.

The NFL also wanted a Brazilian artist involved, which is where Sampaio comes in. He grew up in Rio and said performing at Maracanã for the first NFL game in his hometown was something he had never imagined.

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Why are Cowboys and Ravens playing at Maracana today? The game is part of the NFL's International Series and marks the league's first regular-season game in Rio de Janeiro. It is also the second of seven halftime shows planned across the 2026 NFL International Games.

Maracana was chosen for the historic occasion because of its huge importance to Brazilian sport and culture. The stadium has hosted some of the country's biggest football events, making it a natural setting for the NFL's first regular-season visit to Rio.

The Cowboys-Ravens matchup is therefore about more than a Week 3 game. The NFL is using the event to build its presence in Brazil, a country where the league says it has more than 36 million fans.

The halftime performance will be shown live in Brazil on Globo's channels GETV and sportv, with Ricky Martin and Pedro Sampaio sharing the stage at one of Rio's most famous sporting venues.