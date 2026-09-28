Leo Chenal injury update: What happened to the Commanders linebacker? Scary moment vs Seahawks

Washington Commanders linebacker Leo Chenal was injured by in the game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday afternoon. He has been ruled out for rest of the game, the Commanders confirmed. Leo Chenal of the Washington Commanders speaks with the media during a joint practice at BigBear.ai Performance Center on August 12. (Getty Images via AFP)

Chenal took a massive hit in the second quarter, which left him injured. He lay on the field, surrounded by the players from both teams; those watching the broadcast were left worried as Chenal was treated inside the huddle. The NFL game was paused for minutes as the treatment went on.

Minutes after, he was carted off the field. However, he was moving his arms and legs and also showed a fist pump from the stretcher while being carted off the field.