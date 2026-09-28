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Leo Chenal injury update: What happened to the Commanders linebacker? Scary moment vs Seahawks

Commanders' Leo Chenal was injured by a hit in the second quarter against Seahawks. He was carted off but moved his limbs and fist-pumped from the stretcher.

Updated on: Sep 28, 2026, 00:24:48 IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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Washington Commanders linebacker Leo Chenal was injured by in the game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday afternoon. He has been ruled out for rest of the game, the Commanders confirmed.

Leo Chenal of the Washington Commanders speaks with the media during a joint practice at BigBear.ai Performance Center on August 12. (Getty Images via AFP)
Leo Chenal of the Washington Commanders speaks with the media during a joint practice at BigBear.ai Performance Center on August 12. (Getty Images via AFP)

Chenal took a massive hit in the second quarter, which left him injured. He lay on the field, surrounded by the players from both teams; those watching the broadcast were left worried as Chenal was treated inside the huddle. The NFL game was paused for minutes as the treatment went on.

Minutes after, he was carted off the field. However, he was moving his arms and legs and also showed a fist pump from the stretcher while being carted off the field.

Deep Dive

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As of now, the team has not provided any update on the situation of Leo Chenal. Based on the fact that he was carted out, it seemed the linebacker has taken a hit to his head and neck area. But there is no update around how serious the injury is.

Here's a video of the moment Leo Chanel was being carted off the field.

This story is being updated.

  • Shamik Banerjee
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shamik Banerjee

    Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More

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Home/Sports/Us Sports/Leo Chenal Injury Update: What Happened To The Commanders Linebacker? Scary Moment Vs Seahawks
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