Desman Stephens II suspension: USC LB breaks silence as team announces punishment, calls reaction 'inexcusable'

USC has handed Desman Stephens II a one-game suspension for his second-quarter hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. Therefore, the linebacker will be unavailable for the Trojans' game against Washington next week. USC has handed Desman Stephens II a one-game suspension. (Getty Images via AFP)

Why is Desman Stephens suspended? The controversial play unfolded during the Big Ten matchup as Stephens made contact with Moore while the Oregon quarterback was going down.

The USC linebacker was subsequently ejected, while Moore had to be removed from the field on a cart and taken to an ambulance for additional medical checks.

CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that Moore was diagnosed with a concussion, though no other major injuries were found. According to On3's Pete Nakos, the quarterback was able to make the trip back to Eugene with the team and is now set to undergo the required concussion protocol.

Desman Stephens issues apology Stephens also apologized for his conduct following the hit on Moore, after he was reportedly seen appearing charged up and celebrating on the sideline. In a statement released by USC, the linebacker acknowledged that his reaction was inappropriate and took responsibility for his actions.

"I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during yesterday's game," the statement started.

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Stephens admitted that the situation called for a more appropriate response, particularly as Moore was receiving medical attention.

"Seeing a player injured like that is incredibly serious, and my reaction in the moments afterward was completely inappropriate and inexcusable. Regardless of what was going through my mind at the time, there is no justification for smiling or celebrating while another player receives medical attention," his statement further read.

The linebacker went on to accept full responsibility for his behavior and said the incident was a lesson he needed to learn from. He also apologized to Moore's family and everyone affected by his actions.

"It is not representative of USC or our program. I hope he makes a full and speedy recovery," the statement concluded.

USC Coach addresses Stephens' actions USC head coach Lincoln Riley also addressed the incident, calling Stephens' actions completely unacceptable while making clear that they did not represent USC football or Stephens' character.

Also read | What happened to Dante Moore? Scary injury video surfaces as USC’s Desman Stephens II ejected for targeting hit

"He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions and will learn from this," Riley's statement added.