Desman Stephens II suspension: USC LB breaks silence as team announces punishment, calls reaction 'inexcusable'
The controversial play unfolded during the Big Ten matchup as Desman Stephens II made contact with Dante Moore while the Oregon quarterback was going down.
USC has handed Desman Stephens II a one-game suspension for his second-quarter hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. Therefore, the linebacker will be unavailable for the Trojans' game against Washington next week.
Why is Desman Stephens suspended?
The controversial play unfolded during the Big Ten matchup as Stephens made contact with Moore while the Oregon quarterback was going down.
The USC linebacker was subsequently ejected, while Moore had to be removed from the field on a cart and taken to an ambulance for additional medical checks.
CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that Moore was diagnosed with a concussion, though no other major injuries were found. According to On3's Pete Nakos, the quarterback was able to make the trip back to Eugene with the team and is now set to undergo the required concussion protocol.
Desman Stephens issues apology
Stephens also apologized for his conduct following the hit on Moore, after he was reportedly seen appearing charged up and celebrating on the sideline. In a statement released by USC, the linebacker acknowledged that his reaction was inappropriate and took responsibility for his actions.
"I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during yesterday's game," the statement started.
Also read | Did USC's Desman Stephens deactivate Instagram after ‘targeting’ Dante Moore? Celebration video sparks suspension calls
Stephens admitted that the situation called for a more appropriate response, particularly as Moore was receiving medical attention.
"Seeing a player injured like that is incredibly serious, and my reaction in the moments afterward was completely inappropriate and inexcusable. Regardless of what was going through my mind at the time, there is no justification for smiling or celebrating while another player receives medical attention," his statement further read.
The linebacker went on to accept full responsibility for his behavior and said the incident was a lesson he needed to learn from. He also apologized to Moore's family and everyone affected by his actions.
"It is not representative of USC or our program. I hope he makes a full and speedy recovery," the statement concluded.
USC Coach addresses Stephens' actions
USC head coach Lincoln Riley also addressed the incident, calling Stephens' actions completely unacceptable while making clear that they did not represent USC football or Stephens' character.
Also read | What happened to Dante Moore? Scary injury video surfaces as USC’s Desman Stephens II ejected for targeting hit
"He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions and will learn from this," Riley's statement added.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More