Did USC's Desman Stephens deactivate Instagram after ‘targeting’ Dante Moore? Celebration video sparks suspension calls
The incident continued to draw attention after Desman Stephens left the field. Several fans criticized the USC linebacker’s actions on social media.
Saturday’s Oregon-USC matchup took a frightening turn when Ducks quarterback Dante Moore sustained a heavy hit from Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens. Moore had already begun his slide when Stephens delivered a shoulder to his head, sending the back of the quarterback’s head into the turf.
Moore immediately displayed a fencing response, a movement that can occur following significant head trauma. He remained on the field for several minutes before being placed on a stretcher and taken to an ambulance. Stephens was penalized for targeting and ejected from the game.
Fans blast Stephens on social media
The incident continued to draw attention after Stephens left the field. Several fans criticized the USC linebacker’s actions on social media, particularly amid claims that he celebrated on the sideline following the hit.
Deep Dive
One fan wrote, "He should be kicked off the team. That’s not football."
Another fan wrote, "He celebrated with his teammate btw"
A third user also criticized Stephens, writing, "USC's Desman Stephens is out for this game, but probably shouldn't play football for a while. As close to a criminal act as you'll see on a football field. "
Also read | What happened to Dante Moore? Scary injury video surfaces as USC’s Desman Stephens II ejected for targeting hit
One X account tweeted, “Desman Stephens is a horrible human being and USC celebrating him on the sidelines is horrible.”
Another added, “Truly disturbing to watch. Might be the single worst football hit I’ve ever seen. Beyond dirty and pray that he’s gonna be ok.”
Not everyone blamed Stephens for the collision, with some social media users instead pointing to the timing of Moore’s slide and arguing that it contributed to the contact.
One X user wrote, “QB’s need to stop sliding so late, that’s his fault.”
Another user offered a similar perspective and wrote, “I think more Qbs are hurt sliding like this trying to get every inch.”
Another user argued that the collision itself was part of the speed and physicality of football, but criticized what followed the play, tweeting, "It’s a fast game and sometimes these hits will happen but the behavior afterwards is pathetic "
Stephens' Instagram account deactivated
Stephens also appeared to face online fallout beyond the criticism surrounding the game. His Instagram account was reportedly switched to private before becoming unavailable. The account currently cannot be found, which hints he deactivated his account.
Several fake Instagram accounts impersonating Stephens also surfaced following the incident. The accounts appeared to mock the USC linebacker, with one using the bio, "I'm the dirtiest player in college football."
The play also nearly triggered a confrontation between the two teams. Several Oregon players went after Stephens following the hit, while players from both sidelines began moving toward the developing situation.
Also read | Colin Simmons’ 1-word reply on ‘urination celebration’ as Texas coach gets honest after DE’s action vs Tennessee
The tension threatened to escalate before the teams separated, adding another layer to an already controversial sequence that ended with Stephens’ ejection.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More