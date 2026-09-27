World Tourism Day 2026: How to use AI to plan a smarter holiday

AI can make travel planning faster and more personalised, but the results depend on how you use it. From building an itinerary around your budget and interests to stress-testing the schedule and creating backup plans, the key is to give the tool enough context — and treat its suggestions as a starting point rather than a final answer. The more context you give an AI tool, the more useful its suggestions can be (Adobe Stock)

Build a better brief Ravi Gosain, President, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) shares

Frame the right prompt by giving budget details, interests, age group, dietary preferences and mobility needs

Ask for alternatives - whether that means a lower-cost, comfortable or premium version of the same trip - and leave enough time for delays, rest and local experiences

Check feasibility by directing AI to account for actual transit times between locations, check-in buffers, traffic conditions, and mandatory rest periods instead of overpacking the day

Use AI’s suggestions to compare and refine your plan, and not as a final itinerary Things to keep in mind India’s first AI travel influencer, Radhika Subramaniam notes AI should be treated as a starting point rather than the final source of truth. Her team at Collective Media Network tells us, “AI can bring together information and turn it into suggestions that are easier to understand. But travel will always have an element of discovery that technology cannot completely plan. There is value in taking a detour, speaking to someone locally or finding a place that was never part of the original itinerary.”

Jyoti Mayal, Chairperson, Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council says, “Travellers should tell AI what matters to you by sharing your budget, interests, travel dates and preferred pace. Explore, don’t just accept, by asking for multiple itinerary options and comparing them; and verify the essentials, including visas, entry rules, bookings, timings and cancellation policies, through official sources. It is also useful to prepare for the unexpected by using AI to identify backup options in case of weather changes, delays or closures. AI can help us find our way to these experiences, but use your judgement and verify as well.”

Prompts you can use For a personalised itinerary: “I’m travelling to Jaipur for three days with my parents. Our budget is ₹30,000 excluding flights. We prefer a relaxed pace, heritage sites and good local food, with minimal commuting. We’re staying near [hotel/location]. Build a day-wise itinerary and group places geographically.”

For a realistic schedule: “Here is my five-day itinerary for [destination]. Check whether the schedule is realistic based on travel time, opening hours, check-in times, meal breaks and rest. Flag anything that looks too rushed and suggest what I should remove.”

For different budgets: “Create three versions of this itinerary: budget, comfortable and premium. Compare estimated costs for accommodation, transport, food, activities and entry fees.”

For lesser-known experiences: “I have already visited the major tourist attractions in [destination]. Suggest lesser-known food, cultural and neighbourhood experiences, prioritising locally relevant places over viral Instagram spots.”

For the final reality check: “Review this itinerary and list everything I need to independently verify before travelling, including visa and entry requirements, opening hours, transport schedules, ticket prices, local regulations, weather and cancellation policies.”