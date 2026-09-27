Weekly Career & Finance Horoscope, September 27 to 3 October, 2026: A professional shift may change what you pursue next

Your week may begin with an important message, new information, or a need to investigate something carefully. A disappointment could make you rethink a plan, but the situation can move toward greater stability and a positive professional outcome.
Career Tip: Don't let one setback distract you from the bigger picture.
Crystal Remedy: Aquamarine. Keep it near your workspace to encourage calm thinking and adaptability.
Contracts, fairness, and workplace dynamics may require your attention. A disagreement could create tension, but networking and supportive colleagues can help you navigate the situation constructively.
Career Tip: Keep important discussions factual and avoid unnecessary workplace battles.
Crystal Remedy: Sodalite encourages clear communication and rational decision-making.
A sudden professional change may initially disrupt your plans, but developments could move rapidly afterward. New opportunities can emerge when you focus on growth rather than trying to restore everything exactly as it was.
Career Tip: Respond to change quickly, but make decisions with long-term growth in mind.
Crystal Remedy: Green Aventurine supports adaptability, opportunity, and positive professional growth.
This is a planning-oriented week. A long-term goal may become clearer, and guidance from an experienced colleague, mentor, or established system could help you make progress. Financially, fair exchanges and timely payments are highlighted.
Career Tip: Build your next move around a clear long-term strategy.
Crystal Remedy: Lapis Lazuli supports wisdom, communication, and sound judgment.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More