Mehli Mistry steps down as Tata Medical Centre Trust Trustee, skips re-election

Mehli K Mistry, a long-time associate of late industrialist Ratan Tata and former trustee of the Tata Trusts, has decided to not seek re-election when his current tenure concludes on September 30. The Tata Group logo is displayed on a pedestrian safety pole near Bombay House, the Tata Group headquarters building, in Mumbai. (Representative Image/Bloomberg)

Mistry communicated his decision on September 15 via an email addressed to Arun Pattatheyil, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tata Medical Centre. The Tata Medical Centre Trust oversees the operations of the Tata Medical Centre in Kolkata.

Also Read | Tata Sons defends Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, cites legal advice

Who is Mehli K Mistry? Before this, in July 2026, Mistry stepped down as a director of RNT Associates Private Limited – an investment firm founded by Ratan Tata to manage his personal investments.

Notably, his exit from RNT Associates came after he stepped down as a trustee of the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust and the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation.

Previously, Mistry exited from the main Tata Trusts in October 2025. According to ANI, his reappointment to the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust was not approved. Before this, Mistry had submitted a pre-emptive caveat with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner to request a hearing prior to any changes being made to the trustee records, it added.

Meanwhile, he continued to remain associated with the Tata Education and Development Trust.

His decision regarding the Tata Medical Centre Trust marks the conclusion of his trusteeship once his term ends.

Also Read | Tata Sons cites legal opinion from ex-CJI in Chandrasekaran reappointment row

What Mistry said in the email Mistry notified Pattatheyil of his decision via email, stating clearly that he would not pursue another term.

The email was also marked to Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and trustees Vijay Singh, Darius J Khambata, Leah Tata, Maya Tata and Neville Tata.

"I would like to inform you that my term ends as a Trustee of Tata Medical Centre on 30th September, 2026. I do not wish to stand for re-election and would request that this mail, not to renew my term, is kept on record," ANI quoted Mistry as saying.

Also Read | Noel suggested splitting up Tata Sons at board meeting to block listing: Report

Tata Medical Centre Trust The Tata Medical Centre Trust is located in Kolkata and runs Tata Medical Centre, a 436-bed, not-for-profit tertiary cancer hospital.

(with inputs from ANI)