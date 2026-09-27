22-yr-old killed as bike crashes into divider on Dwarka Expressway

A 22-year-old man died of severe head injuries after his bike skidded and rammed a concrete divider on the Dwarka Expressway in the early hours of Friday, police said on Saturday. The crash took place near Ramprastha City society in Sector 37D around 3.30am, they added. The 22-year-old, a native of Lucknow, had been working at a brewery in Sector 85 after moving to Gurugram in July, police said. (HT)

The victim was identified as Sumit Kumar, a native of Vinit Khand in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, who had been living in a rented accommodation in Sector 80, police said. Investigators said Kumar had shifted to Gurugram in the first week of July and was working as a bartender at a brewery in Sector 85, they added.

A senior police officer said Kumar was returning to his rented accommodation from Delhi when he lost control of the motorcycle. “He, along with his bike, skidded for several metres before ramming the concrete divider. “Commuters had alerted the police control room about the crash, after which emergency response vehicles reached the spot,” he said.

Kumar was rushed to Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, investigators said. His family members were alerted and took a flight to Gurugram within a few hours of the crash.

Family members said Kumar had not been wearing his helmet, worth ₹40,000, at the time of the accident. The victim was riding with his arm threaded through the helmet’s visor opening at the time of the crash, they added. Manoj Singh, Kumar’s father, said his son’s head hit the concrete divider. “It had resulted in severe head injuries which had actually resulted in his death,” he said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said no other vehicle was involved and Kumar died after losing balance of his KTM Duke 250. “Family members have also not alleged any foul play. Thus, an inquiry under section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was carried out on the father’s statement at Sector 10 police station,” he said.

The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Saturday. The bike worth about ₹2.5 lakhs was gifted to the victim by his sister, the family said.