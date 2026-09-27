Nuh: Man, 23, beaten to death after trying to stop families’ fight

A 23-year-old man was bludgeoned to death after he intervened to stop two families from fighting over a petty dispute between their children in Nuh’s Baisi, police said on Saturday. The victim, Aakil Khan, died at PGIMS Rohtak on Thursday, two days after the clash, they added.

Investigators said the incident took place on Wednesday night after two minor cousins from one family in Baisi quarrelled. The dispute escalated into a brawl, following which family members from both sides intervened and began arguing with each other.

Khan, a relative of both families, intervened and tried to calm the situation after separating the two sides. A senior police officer said both families became angered by his intervention and assaulted him with rods, sticks and bricks, causing multiple fractures and severe head injuries.

“Khan’s family members immediately intervened and pulled him away from the spot. He had already collapsed by that time and was profusely bleeding. They arranged a private vehicle and rushed him to hospital for treatment,” he said.

Khan was initially taken to Shaheed Hassan Khan Mewati Medical College and Hospital. However, doctors, considering his critical condition, shifted him to PGIMS Rohtak, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

On the complaint of Khan’s family, police registered an FIR against eight members of both sides under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sadar Nuh police station on Friday.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said teams led by Inspector Kuldeep Singh, station house officer of Sadar Nuh police station, were conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

“At least two to three suspects will be arrested soon. Attempts were made to trace the whereabouts of others involved in the murder,” he added.