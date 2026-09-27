Nuh: Man, 23, beaten to death after trying to stop families’ fight
Khan’s relatives pulled him away after the assault and rushed him to hospital in a private vehicle, police said. He died at PGIMS Rohtak on Thursday.
A 23-year-old man was bludgeoned to death after he intervened to stop two families from fighting over a petty dispute between their children in Nuh’s Baisi, police said on Saturday. The victim, Aakil Khan, died at PGIMS Rohtak on Thursday, two days after the clash, they added.
Investigators said the incident took place on Wednesday night after two minor cousins from one family in Baisi quarrelled. The dispute escalated into a brawl, following which family members from both sides intervened and began arguing with each other.
Khan, a relative of both families, intervened and tried to calm the situation after separating the two sides. A senior police officer said both families became angered by his intervention and assaulted him with rods, sticks and bricks, causing multiple fractures and severe head injuries.
“Khan’s family members immediately intervened and pulled him away from the spot. He had already collapsed by that time and was profusely bleeding. They arranged a private vehicle and rushed him to hospital for treatment,” he said.
Khan was initially taken to Shaheed Hassan Khan Mewati Medical College and Hospital. However, doctors, considering his critical condition, shifted him to PGIMS Rohtak, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.
On the complaint of Khan’s family, police registered an FIR against eight members of both sides under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sadar Nuh police station on Friday.
Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said teams led by Inspector Kuldeep Singh, station house officer of Sadar Nuh police station, were conducting raids to arrest the suspects.
“At least two to three suspects will be arrested soon. Attempts were made to trace the whereabouts of others involved in the murder,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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